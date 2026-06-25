Vote: Who should be the South Carolina High School Baseball Player of the Year for 2026?

The 2026 South Carolina high school baseball season has already wrapped up. Now is the time to answer the question: Who should be the South Carolina Baseball Player of the Year?

Here are High School On Si's South Carolina Baseball Players of the Year for 2026. Scroll down to read about the list and cast your vote below.

Voting ends Sunday, July 12th, at 11:59 p.m. PT.

Carson Boleman, Southside Christian School

Boleman was named Gatorade South Carolina Baseball Player of the Year in back-to-back seasons. The senior and Wake Forest commit led Southside Christian to their fifth consecutive state championship while going 7-0 with a 0.17 ERA and 91 strikeouts in 41.1 innings. He also five shutouts and two no-hitters.

Taj Marchand, James Island

Marchand led James Island to a second consecutive Class 5 D1 state championship. The senior and Ole Miss commit batted .531 with 57 runs, 45 RBIs, 13 home runs, and 11 doubles. As a relief pitcher, he struck out 32 batters in 19.2 innings and had a 0.00 ERA.

Kaden Jones, Travelers Rest

Jones was quite impressive for Travelers Rest in 2026. The senior and Charleston commit batted .400 with a state-leading 14 home runs, 32 hits, 39 RBIs, and 29 runs.

Logan Newcomb, Atlantic Collegiate Academy

Newcomb was a true highlight for Atlantic Collegiate Academy this past spring. The senior and Coastal Carolina commit hit .418 with 38 hits, 44 RBIs, 12 home runs, 11 doubles, and 46 runs.

Newt Hinson, West Florence

Hinson helped West Florence advance to the lower state championship series. The junior and Florence-Darlington Tech commit batted .405 with 30 hits, 31 RBIs, 11 home runs, eight doubels, and 15 runs.

Slaide Burd, Hilton Head Christian Academy

Burd led Hilton Head Christian Academy to their third consecutive state title. The senior and Stetson commit hit .630 with 51 hits, 37 RBIs, 10 home runs, 14 doubles, 52 runs, and 25 stolen bases.

Richard Jacobs III, Greenville

Jacobs stepped up for the Greenville Hurricanes this past spring. The senior and USC Union commit batted .443 with 35 hits, 39 RBIs, six home runs, 17 extra-base hits, 28 runs, and 11 stolen bases.

Parker Reavis, Carolina Forest

Reavis was named 5A Region 6 Pitcher of the Year for Carolina Forest. The senior and North Florida commit went 9-1 on the mound with a 1.19 ERA, 105 strikeouts, and just six walks in 59 innings.

Levi Srock, Lucy Beckham

Srock earned the honor of 5A Region 7 Pitcher of the Year for Lucy Beckham. The senior and Florence-Darlington commit went 9-1 with a 0.59 ERA, 98 strikeouts, and 16 walks in 59 innings.

Cullen Sightler, Calhoun Academy

Sightler helped Calhoun Academy reach the state title series. The sophomore posted a perfect 8-0 record on the mound with a 0.75 ERA, 97 strikeouts, and 19 walks in 46.2 innings pitched.

Anthony Strong, Cheraw

Strong was a true highlight for Cheraw in 2026. On the mound, the junior notched six wins with a 1.69 ERA and 94 strikeouts in 54 innings pitched. At the plate, he batted .460 with 40 hits, 33 RBIs, six home runs, 15 doubles, and 27 runs.

Dalton Dial, Walhalla

Dial was named Region 1-AAA Player of the Year for Walhalla. The senior went 8-2 on the mound with a 1.92 ERA, 91 strikeouts, and 17 walks in 69 innings. Additionally, batted .382 with 42 hits, 18 RBIs, and 10 doubles.

About Our Athlete of the Week Voting

High School on SI voting polls are meant to be a fun, lighthearted way for fans to show support for their favorite athletes and teams. Our goal is to celebrate all of the players featured, regardless of the vote totals. Sometimes one athlete will receive a very large number of votes — even thousands — and that’s okay! The polls are open to everyone and are simply a way to build excitement and community around high school sports. Unless we specifically announce otherwise, there are no prizes or official awards for winning. The real purpose is to highlight the great performances of every athlete included in the poll.