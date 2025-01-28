Vote: Who Should Be The South Carolina High School Boys Basketball Player of the Week? (1/27/2025)
Who was the South Carolina Boys Basketball Player of the Week last week?
Each week, High School On SI scours the state of South Carolina and compiles the top performances from the previous week.
Congratulations to last week's winner: Braysen Stockman of Ben Lippen School.
Voting closes at 11:59 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 2. The winner will be announced in the following week's poll. Here are this week's nominees:
Jackson Ross, Hammond School
The 6-foot-3 scored a career-high 37 points in a 76-64 win over Northside Christian. Ross averaged 24.3 points, 9.7 rebounds and 3.3 assists in three games.
Avery Ravenell, Orangeburg Prep
Ravenell, a junior guard, scored 27 points to go along with 4 steals, 2 assists and 2 rebounds in a 71-47 victory over Calhoun Academy.
Ethan Crews, Easley
Crews scored 30 points and surpassed 1,000 for his career in a 74-69 loss to High Point Academy.
Colt Fowler, Byrnes
The 5-foot-10 sophomore point guard dazzled again with 33 points and 11 assists in an 85-81 double-overtime win over Riverside. Fowler also had 17 points, 10 assists and 6 rebounds in a 56-43 victory over Eastside.
Abijah Franklin, Wren
Franklin was on fire, averaging 39.5 points in two games. The 6-foot-4 senior erupted for 46 points, including 34 in the first half, in the Hurricanes’ 91-57 rout of Emerald. He also had 7 rebounds and 6 steals. Franklin had 33 points in a 68-58 win over Woodmont.
Lovell Stevenson, Manning
Stevenson scored 23 points as the Monarchs raced to a 90-57 win over East Clarendon.
Charlie Duvall, Laurence Manning Academy
Duvall had 21 points in a 67-27 rout of Camden Military Academy.
Malachi Cooper, Ridge View
Cooper scored 26 points, including seven 3-pointers, while getting 4 rebounds and 3 assists as the Blazers beat Lugoff-Elgin 90-73.
Jameir Legette, Marion
The 6-foot-3 senior scored 22 points on 10-of-12 shooting and grabbed 6 rebounds in a 69-67 win over Loris.
Logan Parker, Fort Mill
Parker scored 20 points as the Yellow Jackets beat Catawba Ridge 51-34. The 6-foot-2 senior also had 16 points in a 51-36 win over Nation Ford.