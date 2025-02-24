Vote: Who Should be the South Carolina High School Boys Basketball Player of the Week? (2/24/2025)
Who was the South Carolina Boys Basketball Player of the Week last week?Each week, High School On SI scours the state of South Carolina and compiles the top performances from the previous week.
Congratulations to last week's winner: Justus Bell of Dutch Fork.
Voting closes at 11:59 p.m. PT, Sunday, March 2. The winner will be announced in the following week's poll. Here are this week's nominees:.
Abijah Franklin, Wren
The Furman commit continued his torrent play with two big games last week as the Hurricanes advanced in the state playoffs. Franklin had 33 points, 7 rebounds and 5 steals in a 92-66 rout of Camden. Then he had 31 points in a 59-48 win over Daniel.
Ty Harpring, Hilton Head Prep
Harpring scored 14 points as the Dolphins won their third consecutive SCISA 3-A state championship by smothering Pee Dee Academy 45-19.
Kendrick Jackson, Liberty
Jackson’s 3-pointer as time expired lifted Liberty to a 54-52 upset of Chesnee in the second round of the Class AA state playoffs. Jackson leads the Red Devils with 14.7 points per game.
Jaden Johnson, Dorman
Johnson had a dominating game with 33 points, 7 rebounds, 4 steals and 3 assists as the Vikings beat J.L. Mann 79-73 in the state playoffs.
T.J. Lewis, Blythewood
Lewis scored 29 points to go along with 5 rebounds and 5 assists as the Bengals toppled Byrnes 73-58 in the state playoffs.
J’Sean Sanders, High Point Academy
Sanders led his team with 15 points in the Grizzlies’ 67-48 victory over Clinton in the second round of the Class AA state playoffs.
Braylen Davis, Batesburg-Leesville
Davis made a game-winning 3-pointer in the closing seconds as the Panthers beat York Prep 61-60 in the second round of the Class AA state playoffs.
Griffin Ferraro, Porter-Gaud
Ferraro scored a game-high 28 points as the Cyclones rallied from 14 points down in the third quarter to beat Augusta (Ga.) Christian 68-65 to win the SCISA 4-A state championship.
Deyon Ford, Mullins
Ford was the dominant force with 31 points in the Auctioneers’ 48-37 win over Philip Simmons in the second round of the Class AA state playoffs.
Jamie Brooks, Atlantic Collegiate Academy
The 6-foot-5 senior scored 18 points in each of the Armada’s two playoff wins, shooting a combined 16-of-22.