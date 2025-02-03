Vote: Who Should Be The South Carolina High School Boys Basketball Player of the Week? (2/3/2025)
Who was the South Carolina Boys Basketball Player of the Week last week?
Each week, High School On SI scours the state of South Carolina and compiles the top performances from the previous week.
Congratulations to last week's winner: Avery Ravenell of Orangeburg Prep
Voting closes at 11:59 p.m. PT, Sunday, Feb. 9. The winner will be announced in the following week's poll. Here are this week's nominees:
Deylen Whitaker, Gaffney
The 6-foot-2 junior guard had a powerful game in the Indians’ 65-54 overtime win over Eastside by scoring 30 points on 13-of-20 shooting and collecting 10 rebounds.
E.J. Lundy, Fountain Inn
Lundy, a sophomore guard, scored a career-high 31 points as the Fury beat Wren 63-55 in a key region game. In addition, Lundy had 5 rebounds and 4 assists.
Colt Fowler, Byrnes
It just doesn’t stop with this 5-foot-10 dynamo of a sophomore guard. Fowler nearly had a triple-double with 34 points, 10 assists and 8 rebounds in an 83-76 victory over Gaffney.
Levi Ball, Gray Collegiate Academy
Ball scored 28 points as the War Eagles beat Brookland-Cayce 74-63 in an important region contest. The 6-foot-6 junior made 10-of-14 shots, including 4-of-6 from 3-point range. He also had 7 rebounds and made a pair of dunks. Earlier in the week, Ball had 16 points and 8 rebounds in a 55-51 win over previously undefeated North Augusta.
Lovon Stevenson, Manning
Stevenson scored 24 points on 9-of-13 shooting to go along with 7 rebounds, 2 steals and 2 blocked shots as the Monarchs held off Mullins 60-54.
Shayon McGruder, Latta
The 5-foot-8 sophomore guard supplied most of the offense with 30 points in the Vikings’ 47-35 win over Green Sea Floyds.
Jermier Nelson, Fort Mill
Nelson scored 25 points on 10-of-13 shooting as the Yellow Jackets beat Rock Hill 60-36. The 6-foot-2 junior was 5-of-7 from 3-point range.
Von Burton, Powdersville
Burton scored 25 points, grabbed 6 rebounds and had 4 steals in the Patriots’ 64-44 win over Carolina Academy.
Amos Jones, Georgetown
The 6-foot-1 senior guard scored 24 points as the Bulldogs held off Dillon 53-48 in a big region contest.
Jamie Brooks, Atlantic Collegiate Academy
Brooks, a 6-foot-5 senior, scored 22 points and grabbed 10 rebounds in the Armada’s 72-49 rout of Lake City. He had 16 points and 8 rebounds in a 70-49 pounding of Manning. Brooks also supplied 19 points and 8 rebounds in a 57-46 victory over Marion.