Vote: Who should be the South Carolina high school football Player of the Week? (10/14/2024)
Week 7 of the 2024 South Carolina high school season is in the books. There were some prolific performances across the state.
SBLive/SI will choose a Player of the Week throughout the season. Here are the 10 nominees for Week 7.
Congratulations to last week's winner: Maurice Anderson of Dutch Fork.
Voting closes at 11:59 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 20. The winner will be announced in the following week's poll. Here are this week's nominees:
Jeffery Ceasars, Manning
Ceasars returned an interception 99 yards for a touchdown and caught a touchdown pass in the Monarchs’ 33-6 victory over Mullins.
Caleb Stephen, Beaufort
The Eagles’ quarterback was 10-of-15 for 124 yards and 2 touchdowns in a 23-0 victory over Colleton County. Stephen also ran 12 times for 93 yards.
Mike Fowler, Powdersville
Fowler returned an interception for a touchdown, recovered a fumble and recorded two sacks in a 33-14 win over Christ Church.
Jeremiah Favorite, Boiling Springs
The junior cornerback had two interceptions, returning one for a touchdown as the Bulldogs trounced Wade Hampton 55-14. Favorite’s other interception was in the end zone.
Ethan Offing, Dutch Fork
Offing, who is also a top baseball prospect, was 15-of-20 for 202 yards and a touchdown in the Silver Foxes’ 38-0 rout of White Knoll. He also had 55 yards rushing.
Tre Howard III, Ridge View
Howard, a 5-foot-10, 150-pound sophomore, was 14-of-18 for 280 yards and 4 touchdowns in the Blazers’ 50-0 trouncing of Lugoff-Elgin.
Desmond Washington, Keenan
The Raiders’ quarterback had a hand in seven touchdowns in a 44-15 victory over Silver Bluff. Washington was 16-of-21 for 360 yards and 5 touchdowns through the air. The 6-foot-1, 180-pound senior had 9 carries for 48 yards and 2 touchdowns.
Bryant Jolley, John Paul II
Jolley rushed for 211 yards and 4 touchdowns on 26 carries in a 40-0 of Hilton Head Prep for their first win of the season.
Karmello Jones, Cross
Jones ran for 289 yards and a school-record 7 touchdowns as the Trojans ran away with a 54-12 win over Scott’s Branch.
Ryan Campbell, Fort Dorchester
Campbell rushed for 245 yards and 4 touchdowns on 29 carries in the Patriots’ 34-21 victory over West Ashley.