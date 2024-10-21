High School

Vote: Who should be the South Carolina high school football Player of the Week? (10/21/2024)

Mike Duprez

Gaffney's Jamarcus Smith (10) catches a punt during the second quarter at Boiling Springs High in Boiling Springs, S.C. Friday, September 20, 2024. / Ken Ruinard / staff / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Week 8 of the 2024 South Carolina high school season is complete. As usual, there were standout performances.

SBLive/SI will choose a Player of the Week throughout the season. Here are the 10 nominees for Week 8.

Congratulations to last week's winner: Desmond Washington of Keenan.

Voting closes at 11:59 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 27. The winner will be announced in the following week's poll. Here are this week's nominees:

Jamari Blandin, Cane Bay

The sophomore defensive back had two interceptions, including one in the end zone, and returned a kickoff 99 yards for a touchdown in the Cobras’ 28-14 victory over Stratford.

Henry Rivers, Berkeley

Rivers was a near-perfect 12-of-13 for 294 yards and 4 touchdowns as the Stags rolled past Wando 45-12.

Brice O’Neal, Dorman

The 5-foot-11, 180-pound senior quarterback was 8-of-8 for 128 yards and a pair of touchdowns in a 58-0 rout of Wade Hampton. O’Neal also had three touchdowns rushing.

Jamarcus Smith, Gaffney

Smith ran 14 times for 203 yards in the Indians’ 28-21 win over Riverside. The 6-foot-1, 185-pound senior had a 54-yard touchdown run to break a 21-21 tie in the fourth quarter.

Antonio Hatton, T.L. Hanna

Hatton returned a kickoff 98 yards for a touchdown and had a 70-yard kickoff return to set up another score in a 42-20 victory over J.L. Mann.

Lennix Valarie, South Florence

The senior wide receiver caught three touchdown passes in the Bruins’ 69-14 runaway win over Wilson. Valarie’s touchdown receptions covered 7, 33 and 34 yards.

Derrick Raniszweski, Hilton Head Island

The Seahawks’ quarterback threw a touchdown pass and ran for another in a 23-10 upset of previously undefeated May River.

Maleek Miller, Irmo

Mlller, a sophomore wide receiver, caught two touchdown passes, scored on a 60-yard jet sweep and compiled 265 all-purpose yards as the Yellow Jackets beat White Knoll 35-21.

Cooper James, Gilbert

James was 13-of-17 for 236 yards and 6 touchdowns as the Indians pulled out a 50-49 thriller over Brookland-Cayce. The Indians’ quarterback also threw a game-winning two-point conversion pass. 

Michael Doe, North Augusta

Doe, a 5-foot-10, 190-pound junior, ran for three touchdowns and caught a touchdown pass in his team’s 56-8 rout of Airport.

Mike Duprez
MIKE DUPREZ

Mike Duprez became a freelance sports journalist for Scorebooklive.com several months after retiring from the newspaper business. A native of Oakland, California, Duprez moved around as a child due to his father’s service in the United States Marine Corps. He earned a bachelor’s degree in political science from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill in 1981. Duprez, who lives in North Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, had 30 years of experience in newspapers as well as other endeavors before retiring at the end of 2021. He covers stories in both North Carolina and South Carolina for Scorebooklive.com.

