Vote: Who should be the South Carolina high school football Player of the Week? (10/21/2024)
Week 8 of the 2024 South Carolina high school season is complete. As usual, there were standout performances.
SBLive/SI will choose a Player of the Week throughout the season. Here are the 10 nominees for Week 8.
Congratulations to last week's winner: Desmond Washington of Keenan.
Voting closes at 11:59 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 27. The winner will be announced in the following week's poll. Here are this week's nominees:
Jamari Blandin, Cane Bay
The sophomore defensive back had two interceptions, including one in the end zone, and returned a kickoff 99 yards for a touchdown in the Cobras’ 28-14 victory over Stratford.
Henry Rivers, Berkeley
Rivers was a near-perfect 12-of-13 for 294 yards and 4 touchdowns as the Stags rolled past Wando 45-12.
Brice O’Neal, Dorman
The 5-foot-11, 180-pound senior quarterback was 8-of-8 for 128 yards and a pair of touchdowns in a 58-0 rout of Wade Hampton. O’Neal also had three touchdowns rushing.
Jamarcus Smith, Gaffney
Smith ran 14 times for 203 yards in the Indians’ 28-21 win over Riverside. The 6-foot-1, 185-pound senior had a 54-yard touchdown run to break a 21-21 tie in the fourth quarter.
Antonio Hatton, T.L. Hanna
Hatton returned a kickoff 98 yards for a touchdown and had a 70-yard kickoff return to set up another score in a 42-20 victory over J.L. Mann.
Lennix Valarie, South Florence
The senior wide receiver caught three touchdown passes in the Bruins’ 69-14 runaway win over Wilson. Valarie’s touchdown receptions covered 7, 33 and 34 yards.
Derrick Raniszweski, Hilton Head Island
The Seahawks’ quarterback threw a touchdown pass and ran for another in a 23-10 upset of previously undefeated May River.
Maleek Miller, Irmo
Mlller, a sophomore wide receiver, caught two touchdown passes, scored on a 60-yard jet sweep and compiled 265 all-purpose yards as the Yellow Jackets beat White Knoll 35-21.
Cooper James, Gilbert
James was 13-of-17 for 236 yards and 6 touchdowns as the Indians pulled out a 50-49 thriller over Brookland-Cayce. The Indians’ quarterback also threw a game-winning two-point conversion pass.
Michael Doe, North Augusta
Doe, a 5-foot-10, 190-pound junior, ran for three touchdowns and caught a touchdown pass in his team’s 56-8 rout of Airport.