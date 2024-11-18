Vote: Who should be the South Carolina high school football Player of the Week? (11/18/2024)
The South Carolina high school state playoffs began last Friday. There were plenty of standout performances.
Congratulations to last week's winner: Raleigh Salters of Dutch Fork.
Voting closes at 11:59 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 24. The winner will be announced in the following week's poll. Here are this week's nominees:
Desmond Washington, Keenan
The Raiders’ quarterback was 8-of-11 for 145 yards in a 58-8 rout of North Central. Washington had a rushing touchdown.
Will Wilson, Richland Northeast
Wilson carried the Cavaliers to a 22-20 upset of Seneca in the first round of the AAAA state playoffs. The senior quarterback, who is a North Carolina State commit, was 18-of-26 for 223 yards and a touchdown. Wilson also had 198 yards and 2 touchdowns rushing.
Chandler Guthrie, Gilbert
Guthrie caught 5 passes for 111 yards and 3 touchdowns in the Indians’ 41-20 win over Lower Richland in the AAAA state playoffs.
Nick Holmes, Greer
Holmes ran 31 times for 199 yards and 3 touchdowns as the Yellow Jackets outlasted Fountain Inn 28-21 in the AAAA state playoffs.
Mikkel Skinner, Riverside
The Kentucky commit starred on both sides of the ball in the Warriors’ 47-38 win over Greer in the AAAAA Division 2 state playoffs. Skinner ran for 137 yards and 4 touchdowns to spark the offense. He added three quarterback hurries on defense.
Zy Landrum, James F. Byrnes
Landrum was 13-of-19 for 147 yards and a touchdown to go along with three rushing touchdowns as the Rebels whipped Lexington 32-11 in the first round of the AAAAA Division 2 state playoffs.
Jordan Avinger, Orangeburg-Wilkinson
Avinger averaged more than 20 yards a snap as the Bruins rallied to beat Aynor 35-16 in the first round of the AAA state playoffs. The 6-foot-2, 225-pound junior had 198 yards and a touchdown on 8 carries. He also caught 3 passes for 81 yards and a touchdown. Avinger added seven tackles on defense.
Tristan Thompson, Pee Dee Academy
Thompson ran for 206 yards and 3 touchdowns as the Eagles walloped Greenwood Christian 69-33 in the SCISA 2-A state semifinals.
Ford Wallace, Hartsville
The freshman quarterback threw for 234 yards and 4 touchdowns as the Red Foxes swamped Beaufort 45-21 in the AAAA state playoffs.
Karmello Jones, Cross
Jones ran for 212 yards and a pair of touchdowns on just 11 carries in the Trojans’ 48-0 thumping of Green Sea Floyds in the Class A state playoffs. The 5-foot-10, 185-pound senior also had three tackles.