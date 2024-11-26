Vote: Who should be the South Carolina high school football Player of the Week? (11/26/2024)
The South Carolina High School League state playoffs have gone through two rounds and SCISA crowned state champions. There was an abundance of standout performances.
High School On SI will choose a Player of the Week throughout the season. Here are the 10 nominees for this week.
Here are this week's nominees:
Jaseyvian Brown, James Island
The 5-foot-9 junior cornerback had two interceptions in the Trojans’ 31-21 victory over Carolina Forest. Both interceptions led to touchdowns.
Andrew Turner, Hammond
It doesn’t get any better than throwing the game-winning touchdown pass on fourth down in the state championship game. That’s what Turner did, firing a 23-yard touchdown pass to tight end Mike Tyler with 45 seconds left, securing the storied program’s eighth consecutive SCISA state championship.
Jaiden Bryant, Irmo
How about being a one-man defensive wrecking crew? Bryant made life miserable for Chapin with 7 tackles, 4 sacks, 6 quarterback pressures and 2 pass deflections. And he’s only a sophomore.
Jayden Sellers, South Florence
Sellers had long ago established himself as an elite receiver. So why not just snap the ball to him and let him take off. The South Carolina commit took 12 direct snaps, rushing for 227 yards and 4 touchdowns in the Bruins’ 56-28 win over Hilton Head Island. He also had 3 catches for 105 yards and a touchdown.
Mason Pickett-Hicks, South Pointe
Pickett-Hicks ran 15 times for 276 yards and 3 touchdowns in the Stallions’ 56-17 trouncing of Greer.
Jeremiah Singleton, Pinewood Prep
Singleton had a workhorse load of 30 carries, netting 138 yards and 2 touchdowns as the Panthers held off Wilson Hall 24-21 to win the SCISA 3-A state championship.
Amadre Wooden, Batesburg-Leesville
Wooden ran for a school-record 334 yards and had 5 touchdowns in the undefeated Panthers’ 49-14 victory over Andrew Jackson.
Hakeem Waters, Hartsville
Waters ran for three touchdowns in the Red Foxes’ 49-16 romp over Darlington.
Damarcus Leach, Abbeville
The Panthers’ quarterback tossed three touchdowns and ran for another in a 41-13 pounding of Blackville-Hilda.
John Peeples, Sumter
Peeples had 154 yards and 4 touchdowns on 18 carries as the Gamecocks overwhelmed Ashley Ridge 55-24.