Vote: Who should be the South Carolina high school football Player of the Week? (12/3/2024)
The South Carolina High School League state playoffs have gone through three rounds and there were plenty of standout performances.
Congratulations to last week's winner: Andrew Turner of Hammond.
Voting closes at 11:59 p.m. Dec. 8. The winner will be announced in the following week's poll. Here are this week's nominees:
Mason Pickett-Hicks, South Pointe
It isn’t hyperbole to say that Pickett-Hicks turned in one of the greatest performances in South Carolina history. The 5-foot-9, 160-pound senior ran 34 times for 485 yards and 6 touchdowns in the Stallions’ 48-36 win over Daniel. Pickett-Hicks scored on runs of 1, 84, 65, 54, 39 and 34 yards.
Marquise Henderson, Belton-Honea Path
The Clemson commit had another big night, running for 144 yards and a touchdown on 32 carries in BHP’s 35-14 win over Powdersville. Henderson also returned an interception 52 yards for a touchdown.
Jaylen McGill, Mountain View Prep
McGill supplied the bulk of the offense by running 31 times for 177 yards and 3 touchdowns as the Stars held off Crescent 30-14.
Cutter Woods, Westside
The South Carolina commit only threw 9 passes but completed 6 of them for 193 yards and 4 touchdowns as the undefeated Rams routed Camden 49-7. Woods also had 61 yards rushing on 3 carries.
Ethan Offing, Dutch Fork
Offing was all-around excellent for the undefeated Silver Foxes in their 52-14 pounding of River Bluff. The Clemson baseball commit was 13-of-16 for 181 yards while adding 52 yards and 2 touchdowns on 6 carries. Offing also punted once for 41 yards.
Jamarcus Smith, Gaffney
The Indians’ all-everything was at it again in a 21- 7 win over T.L. Hanna. Smith caught 4 passes for 67 yards and a touchdown, ran 3 times for 41 yards, returned a kickoff 65 yards and returned a punt 21 yards.
Messiah Jackson, South Florence
The Bruins’ quarterback dazzled in a 49-21 whipping of Hartsville. Jackson was 5-of-8 for 170 yards and 4 touchdowns while running 19 times for 76 yards and 2 touchdowns.
Javon Johnson, Loris
Johnson recorded 10 tackles and made a pair of sacks to help lead a stifling defense that thwarted Keenan quarterback Desmond Washington, who threw for 430 yards in his previous game. The senior linebacker also had a rushing touchdown.
Jayven Williams, Summerville
The sophomore running back had 167 yards and 4 touchdowns on 18 carries in the Green Wave’s 49-20 win over Ridge View.
A.J. Brand, Irmo
The Virginia Tech commit was 13-of-18 for 196 yards and 5 touchdowns as the Yellow Jackets rolled over West Florence 55-7. Brand also rushed for 117 yards and 2 touchdowns on 7 carries.