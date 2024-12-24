Vote: Who Should Be the South Carolina High School Football Player of the Year?
The 2024 South Carolina high school season is complete. There were so many amazing performances throughout the year as SC is home to some of the best high school football talent in the country. But, who was the best?
We seek your help in making that determination. Please review our list of nominees and help us determine the South Carolina High School Football Player of the Year with your vote.
Here are 15 candidates for your consideration. Voting will conclude on Jan. 10, 2025 at 11:59 p.m.
Cutter Woods, Westside
The South Carolina signee had a spectacular season during which he led the Rams back to the Class AAAA state championship game, where they fell by one point to South Florence. Woods threw for 3,469 yards and 43 touchdowns with only 3 interceptions with a 66.7 percent completion rate. He also had 273 yards and 4 touchdowns rushing.
A.J. Brand, Irmo
Brand, who has signed with Virginia Tech, had another spectacular season. The dual threat quarterback threw for 2,600 yards and 30 touchdowns with 6 interceptions as the Yellow Jackets reached the Class AAAAA Division 2 state championship game. Brand ran for 2,029 yards and 27 touchdowns, averaging 11.1 yards a carry.
Ethan Offing, Dutch Fork
The Clemson baseball is a really good quarterback and he helped lead the Silver Foxes to their third consecutive state championship. Offing threw for 2,974 yards and 24 touchdowns with 4 interceptions. He also had 451 yards and 8 touchdowns rushing.
Jamarcus Smith, Gaffney
Smith turned in one of the best all-around seasons ever. The James Madison signee had two 99-yard touchdowns – a catch and a kickoff return – in one game. He caught 69 passes for 1,046 yards and 8 touchdowns. Smith also played quarterback when the Indians’ starter was suspended one game. He had 428 yards and 7 touchdowns rushing.
Jayden Sellers, South Florence
The South Carolina signee and younger brother of Gamecock quarterback LaNorris Sellers caught 59 passes for 1,016 yards and 14 touchdowns while helping lead the Bruins to their second Class AAAA state championship in three years. Also used as a wildcat quarterback, Sellers had 485 yards and 10 touchdowns rushing.
Aiden Manavian, Oceanside Collegiate Academy
Manavian, a sophomore quarterback, threw for 3,507 yards and 42 touchdowns with 6 interceptions while completing 70 percent of his passes as the Landsharks won their second straight state championship. He also had 211 yards and a pair of touchdowns rushing.
Aakil Brown, South Pointe
Brown led the state with 24 sacks and made 93 tackles, including 35 for loss. The senior linebacker had 6 forced fumbles and 5 pass breakups.
Caden Ramsey, Cross
The two-way star led South Carolina with a whopping 13 interceptions. Ramsey had 3 fumble recoveries and made 43 tackles. On offense, he caught 37 passes for 673 yards and 8 touchdowns. Ramsey, a junior who has four college offers, also had 5 rushing touchdowns.
Matthew Fish, Northwestern
Field position is everything and Fish had 71 touchbacks on 105 kickoffs. The senior kicker was also 13-of-14 on field goals, including the one that lifted Northwestern past Irmo 34-31 for the Class AAAAA Division 2 state championship.
Chamarryus Bomar, Westside
The two-way star helped lead the Rams to within a point of the Class AAAA state championship. Bomar caught 49 passes for 1,293 yards and 19 touchdowns. He also had 5 interceptions.
Marquise Henderson, Belton-Honea Path
The Clemson signee ran for 1,934 yards and 25 touchdowns for BHP’s Class AAA state runner-up team. Henderson also caught 27 passes for 270 yards and 2 touchdowns.
Finley Polk, Northwestern
Polk, who has signed with Gardner-Webb, threw for 3,712 yards and 46 touchdowns with 6 interceptions while completing 71.5 percent of his passes for the Class AAAAA Division 2 state champions.
Donovan Murph, Irmo
The four-star wide receiver caught 96 passes for 1,328 yards and 12 touchdowns. Murph has 31 college offers.
Elgin Sessions, Dutch Fork
The Georgia Tech signee had 3 interceptions, 14 pass breakups, a fumble recovery and 28 solo tackles.
Will Wilson, Richland Northeast
Wilson, who has signed with North Carolina State, threw for 2,337 yards and 22 touchdowns with 5 interceptions while also running for 1,527 yards and 25 touchdowns.