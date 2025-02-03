Vote: Who Should Be The South Carolina High School Girls Basketball Player of the Week? (2/3/2025)
Who was the South Carolina Girls Basketball Player of the Week last week?
Each week, High School On SI scours the state of South Carolina and compiles the top performances from the previous week.
Congratulations to last week's winner: Braylin Mungo of Camden.
Voting closes at 11:59 p.m. PT, Sunday, Feb. 9. The winner will be announced in the following week's poll. Here are this week's nominees:
Imari Richardson, J.L. Mann
Richardson produced a double-double of 13 points and 13 rebounds in a 50-42 in over Mauldin.
Scarlett Howell, Wren
Howell led the way with 28 points and had 5 steals as the Hurricanes overcame Fountain Inn 66-59. In addition, Howell had 12 points and 6 rebounds in a 50-47 loss to Laurens.
Zoe Young, Laurens
The 6-foot-3, 195-pound senior center controlled the middle with 20 points and 16 rebound as the Raiders held off Wren 50-47.
Lauren Jacobs, Heathwood Hall
The Mississippi signee hit another milestone – 2,000 points as the Highlanders overwhelmed city rival Cardinal Newman 71-29. Jacobs had 29 points and 12 rebounds in the game.
Campbell Childers, Northside Christian
Childers, an eighth grader, averaged 15.5 points, 3.5 assists and 3 steals in two games for the undefeated Crusaders.
Logan Murray, Wilson
Murray, a 6-foot sophomore, scored 26 points and collected 15 rebounds as the Tigers walloped Crestwood 66-23. She also had 5 steals, 4 assists and 2 blocked shots.
Naydia Shaw, Kingstree
The sophomore forward had 29 points, 11 rebounds and 4 steals in a 42-31 victory over East Clarendon.
Ava Owens, Greenville
Owens reached two milestones – 1,500 points and 500 rebounds. She scored 18 points, grabbed 12 rebounds and collected 5 steals in a 48-41 win over Greenwood.
Kaleigh Lucas, South Pointe
The 5-foot-5 freshman guard scored 22 points as the undefeated Stallions overwhelmed River Bluff 70-19.
India Williams, Blythewood
Williams had 23 points and 10 rebounds in a 85-21 runaway win over Lugoff-Elgin. She also had 23 points and 8 rebounds in an 80-61 win over Spring Valley.
Janiya Richburg, Loris
Richburg scored 23 points on 11-of-13 shooting along with 14 rebounds, 8 steals and 5 assists in a 65-24 win over Waccamaw. The 5-foot-9 senior also became the first player in school history with 1,000 points and 1,000 rebounds.