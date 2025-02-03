High School

Vote: Who Should Be The South Carolina High School Girls Basketball Player of the Week? (2/3/2025)

Here is our list of top performers of last week; cast your vote(s) of those most deserving of this week's honor

Who was the South Carolina Girls Basketball Player of the Week last week?

Each week, High School On SI scours the state of South Carolina and compiles the top performances from the previous week.

Congratulations to last week's winner: Braylin Mungo of Camden.

Voting closes at 11:59 p.m. PT, Sunday, Feb. 9. The winner will be announced in the following week's poll. Here are this week's nominees:

Imari Richardson, J.L. Mann

Richardson produced a double-double of 13 points and 13 rebounds in a 50-42 in over Mauldin.

Scarlett Howell, Wren

Howell led the way with 28 points and had 5 steals as the Hurricanes overcame Fountain Inn 66-59. In addition, Howell had 12 points and 6 rebounds in a 50-47 loss to Laurens.

Zoe Young, Laurens

The 6-foot-3, 195-pound senior center controlled the middle with 20 points and 16 rebound as the Raiders held off Wren 50-47.

Lauren Jacobs, Heathwood Hall

The Mississippi signee hit another milestone – 2,000 points as the Highlanders overwhelmed city rival Cardinal Newman 71-29. Jacobs had 29 points and 12 rebounds in the game.

Campbell Childers, Northside Christian

Childers, an eighth grader, averaged 15.5 points, 3.5 assists and 3 steals in two games for the undefeated Crusaders. 

Logan Murray, Wilson

Murray, a 6-foot sophomore, scored 26 points and collected 15 rebounds as the Tigers walloped Crestwood 66-23. She also had 5 steals, 4 assists and 2 blocked shots.

Naydia Shaw, Kingstree

The sophomore forward had 29 points, 11 rebounds and 4 steals in a 42-31 victory over East Clarendon.

Ava Owens, Greenville

Owens reached two milestones – 1,500 points and 500 rebounds. She scored 18 points, grabbed 12 rebounds and collected 5 steals in a 48-41 win over Greenwood.

Kaleigh Lucas, South Pointe

The 5-foot-5 freshman guard scored 22 points as the undefeated Stallions overwhelmed River Bluff 70-19.

India Williams, Blythewood

Williams had 23 points and 10 rebounds in a 85-21 runaway win over Lugoff-Elgin. She also had 23 points and 8 rebounds in an 80-61 win over Spring Valley.

Janiya Richburg, Loris

Richburg scored 23 points on 11-of-13 shooting along with 14 rebounds, 8 steals and 5 assists in a 65-24 win over Waccamaw. The 5-foot-9 senior also became the first player in school history with 1,000 points and 1,000 rebounds.

 

