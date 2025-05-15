Vote: Who should be the South Carolina high school softball player of the year?
The regular season is over for high school softball in South Carolina, and it’s time to see who fans think is the 2025 player of the year.
Here are 15 players to consider. Voting closes May 31 at 11:59 PT.
Aspen Boulware, sophomore, Gray Collegiate Academy
Rinse, wash and repeat. Boulware is raking again in 2025 with a .582 batting average, leads the state with 17 home runs and has 38 RBIs. The daughter of former NFL player Michael Boulware hit 19 home runs as a freshman.
Brandy Smith, senior, Conway
Smith was one of the state’s best powers last year and is so again in 2025. The Southern Wesleyan commit hit .388 with 10 home runs and 28 RBIs. Smith had an on-base percentage of .454.
Layla Clayton, senior, York
Clayton was dominant in the circle with a 13-1 record, 0.51 ERA and 134 strikeouts in 81 2/3 innings. She also hit .356 with 15 RBIs.
Jaidyn Devore, senior, Barnwell
The Howard University commit is 11-5 with an 0.86 ERA, four no-hitters and 187 strikeouts in 97 1/3 innings. Devore is also batting .302 with 6 home runs and 28 RBIs.
Ainsley Bennett, senior, Summerville
One of the nation’s top players is a South Carolina commit. Bennett has an 0.26 ERA and 100 strikeouts in 53 innings and two no-hitters. At the plate, she has a .438 batting average, 6 home runs and 22 RBIs.
Miller Martin, eighth grade, Saluda
Martin has been a sensation at such an early stage in her career. She has an 0.98 ERA and 204 strikeouts in 107 innings. Martin is batting .400 with a home run and 22 RBIs.
Annie Ruth Eliason, junior, West Florence
The USC Upstate commit is 13-7 with a 1.40 ERA and 233 strikeouts in 110 innings. At the plate, she’s batting .377 with 4 home runs and 25 RBIs.
Grace Thompkins, freshman, Blue Ridge
Thompkins is one of the state’s best hitters with a .463 batting average, 9 home runs and 38 RBIs.
Prestan Schurlknight, junior, Orangeburg Prep
Schurlknight is batting .640 with 13 home runs and 40 RBIs. She has committed to Lander, where her older sister Payton is already a member of the team.
Raegan Tibbitts, junior, St. James
Tibbits is one of the state’s top power pitchers with 282 strikeouts in 143 innings. She is 21-4 with a 1.59 ERA and three no-hitters. Tibbits has allowed just three earned runs in her last 72 innings.
Maddie Wiant, senior, James F. Byrnes
Wiant excels both at the plate and in the circle for one of the state’s top programs. The Winthrop commit has a 1.65 ERA and 76 strikeouts in 76 innings. In a recent playoff game, she struck out seven in four hitless innings and smashed two home runs.
Adrien Beak, senior, Horse Creek Academy
Beak is batting .400 with 15 RBIs. In the circle, she is 7-3 with an 0.79 ERA and 93 strikeouts in 71 1/3 innings.
Graelyn Adams, junior, Palmetto
Adams is batting .429 with 7 home runs and 26 RBIs for the Mustangs, who are vying for a district championship.
Zoey Miller, junior, Wilson
Miller has an eye-popping .718 batting average along with 2 home runs, 15 RBIs and 44 stolen bases.
Hannah Andrews, senior, Fox Creek
Andrews sports a .612 batting average, along with 2 home runs, 26 RBIs and 12 stolen bases.
