Vote: Who should be the South Carolina High School Softball Player of the Year for 2026?

The 2026 South Carolina high school softball season has already wrapped up. Now is the time to answer the question: Who should be the South Carolina Softball Player of the Year?

Here are High School On SI's South Carolina Softball Players of the Year for 2026. Scroll down to read about the list and cast your vote below.

Voting ends Sunday, July 12th, at 11:59 p.m. PT.

Aspen Boulware, Gray Collegiate Academy

Boulware helped nationally-ranked Gray Collegiate Academy win the state championship and finish undefeated. The senior and South Carolina commit was also named Gatorade South Carolina Softball Player of the Year. Stat-wise, she batted .561 with 46 hits, 42 RBIs, 12 home runs, and 71 runs.

Page White, South Florence

White had a spectacular freshman season for South Florence. She batted .449 with 44 hits, 46 RBIs, 13 home runs, 10 doubles, 49 runs, and 33 stolen bases.

Kynnedi Jenkins, South Florence

Jenkins had a strong showing for the Bruins this past spring. The junior went 21-6 with a 1.63 ERA and 206 strikeouts in 141.1 innings pitched.

Pressli Reynolds, A.C. Flora

Reynolds led A.C. Flora to the Class 4A state championship series. The sophomore hit .506 with 45 hits, 47 RBIs, 12 home runs, 14 doubles, and 43 runs.

Cassie Stoltzfus, West-Oak

Stoltzus had an impressive two-way showing for West-Oak this past spring. At the plate, the sophomore batted .407 with 35 hits, 40 RBIs, 10 home runs, nine doubles, and 14 runs. In the circle, she went 16-4 with a 2.60 ERA and 141 strikeouts in 110.1 innings pitched.

Jameson Collins, Lee Academy

Collins stepped up for Lee Academy in spring 2026. The sophomore led the state with 57 RBIs while batting .526 with 41 hits, 10 home runs, 12 doubles, and 29 runs.

Jessie Cartrette, Loris

Cartrette was a true highlight for Loris this past season. The junior and Erskine College commit hit .528 with 57 hits, 50 RBIs, 15 doubles, five home runs, and 25 runs. Additionally, she went 11-2 in the circle with a 2.43 ERA and 82 strikeouts in 80.2 innings pitched.

Annie Eliason, West Florence

Eliason was named Pee Dee County Player of the Year for West Florence. The senior and USC Upstate commit went 21-2 in the circle with a 0.19 ERA, 360 strikeouts, and just 19 walks in 143.2 innings.

Mackenzie Melton, North Central

Melton helped North Central reach the state championship series. The junior and USC Upstate commit went 19-6 with a 0.36 ERA and 317 innings in 156 innings, along with 10 shutouts. She also batted .482 with 40 hits, 17 RBIs, three home runs, 22 runs, and 15 stolen bases.

Adalynn Holsomback, Ridge Spring-Monetta

Holsomback stepped up for Ridge Spring-Monetta this past spring. In the circle, the freshman went 15-4 with a 1.46 ERA, 295 strikeouts, and 19 walks in 134.1 innings pitched. At the plate, she batted .461 with 41 hits, 34 RBIs, and 11 doubles.

Raegan Tibbits, St. James

Tibbits was named Region 6 5A Player of the Year for St. James. The senior and North Greeneville commit posted a 27-3 record in the circle with a 1.60 ERA and 275 strikeouts in 174.2 innings pitched.

Addison Sharp, T.L. Hanna

Sharp received multiple honors including 5A All-State for T.L. Hanna. The sophomore went 18-1 with a 1.99 ERA and 265 strikeouts in 158.1 innings. She also hit .413 with 38 hits, 35 RBIs, and five home runs.

About Our Athlete of the Week Voting

High School on SI voting polls are meant to be a fun, lighthearted way for fans to show support for their favorite athletes and teams. Our goal is to celebrate all of the players featured, regardless of the vote totals. Sometimes one athlete will receive a very large number of votes — even thousands — and that’s okay! The polls are open to everyone and are simply a way to build excitement and community around high school sports. Unless we specifically announce otherwise, there are no prizes or official awards for winning. The real purpose is to highlight the great performances of every athlete included in the poll.