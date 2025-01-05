Vote: Who was the top sophomore football player in South Carolina in 2024?
With the 2024 high school football season complete, it’s time to look back at who was the top sophomore in South Carolina in 2024.
There were many excellent sophomore players. Here are 15 candidates for your consideration.
Here are the nominees. Voting ends Jan. 31 at 11:59 p.m.
Aiden Manavian, Oceanside Collegiate Academy
The 6-foot, 185-pound quarterback helped lead the Landsharks to their second consecutive state championship. Manavian threw for 3,507 yards and 42 touchdowns with 6 interceptions while completing 70 percent of his passes. He also had 211 yards and 2 touchdowns rushing on 38 carries.
Grayson Clary, Daniel
One of the top quarterbacks in the state, Clary threw for 2,841 yards and 41 touchdowns with just 2 interceptions. He also had 310 yards and 7 touchdowns rushing.
Jayven Williams, Summerville
The 5-foot-8, 160-pound running back had 1,877 yards and 24 touchdowns for the Green Wave. He also had 13 receptions for 84 yards and a touchdown.
Tajeh Watson-Martin, Belton-Honea Path
Watson-Martin caught 45 passes for 899 yards, averaging nearly 20 yards a reception, and 13 touchdowns.
Caleb Pinckney, River Bluff
Pinckney, a 5-foot-10, 165-pound defensive back, had 7 interceptions and 25 tackles for River Bluff.
Jaiden Bryant, Irmo
Bryant, a 6-foot-2, 227-pound edge, had 18.5 sacks, 12 hurries, 4 forced fumbles and 92 tackles. He has college offers from Florida State, Virginia Tech and Miami of Ohio.
Henry Phillips, Midland Valley
Phillips made 10-of-11 field goal attempts, with his longest being 42 yards. He was also 58-of-64 on extra points and had 54 touchbacks on 87 kickoffs.
Aiden Gibson, Woodruff
The 6-foot-1, 198-pound standout running back had 1,555 yards and 24 touchdowns on the ground. In addition, he caught 18 passes for 309 yards and 3 touchdowns.
Henry Rivers, Berkeley
Rivers threw for 2,070 yards and 20 touchdowns against 5 interceptions for the Stags. He also had six rushing touchdowns. Rivers has an offer from The Citadel.
Jaiden Kelly-Murray, Summerville
Kelly-Murray caught 75 passes for 1,050 yards and 11 touchdowns.
Zymier Gordon-Miles, Northwestern
Gordon-Miles ran for 1,264 yards and 16 touchdowns while helping lead the Trojans to the Class AAAAA Division 2 state championship.
Josh Dobson, Catawba Ridge
The 6-foot-1, 175-pound cornerback had 3 interceptions, 10 pass breakups and 48 tackles for Catawba Ridge. Dobson is a four-star recruit with 13 college offers, including South Carolina, Texas and Auburn.
Matthew Ponkow, Bishop England
Ponkow, an end/linebacker, had 98 tackles, including 23 for loss, and 11 sacks for the Battling Bishops.
Sam Holliday, Fountain Inn
The 5-foot-10, 184-pounder had a solid season as a run-oriented dual threat quarterback. Holliday ran for 1,076 yards and 15 touchdowns while throwing for 1,430 yards and 10 touchdowns without an interception.
Seth Tillman, South Pointe
The 6-foot-3, 230-pound edge had 15.5 sacks, 30 hurries, 76 tackles, and 2 fumble recoveries for the Stallions.