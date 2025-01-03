Why Irmo Wide Receiver Donovan Murph Is ‘Staying Home,’ With South Carolina Commitment
Donovan Murph wanted to remain close to his roots.
The Irmo (South Carolina) High School four-star wide receiver revealed his commitment to in-state South Carolina moments before Thursday’s opening kickoff of the Under Armour All-America Game in Deland, Florida.
“Right now, they are building something special over there and I definitely want to be part of that,” Murph said, making the announcement on ESPN2. “Coach (Shane) Beamer and (wide receivers) coach (Mike) Furrey, I’m close with the whole staff and they continue to show me love.
“So show love to who shows love to you so I’m staying home.”
A 6-foot-2, 188-pound playmaker, Murph selected the SEC’s Gamecocks over other reported favorites such as Clemson, Colorado, Mississippi and Tennessee.
During the announcement, Murph sat at a small, round table accompanied by members of his family and pulled out a Gamecocks hat from an event bookbag, acknowledging his decision.
Initially a 2026 recruit, Murph, who is currently a junior, recently reclassified to finish his prep career one year early. He will join the Gamecocks’ program in June and enter a wide receiver room with six new faces, including four from his home state.
During the high school showcase’s broadcast, ESPN Recruiting Coordinator Craig Haubert lauded Murph’s decision to remain close to home and the direction of South Carolina’s offense.
“They are ready to unleash the fury at the wide receiver position,” Haubert said. “Wide receiver coach Mike Furrey has got to be really happy. Five receivers in this class that are ranked four-star or higher.
“Murph not only brings good speed but excellent size at the position.”
Murph is the cousin of ex-South Carolina standout Alshon Jeffery, who played nine seasons in the NFL with the Chicago Bears and Philadelphia Eagles.