Woodruff sets 2025 football schedule

The Wolverines will open the season Aug. 22 against Clinton

Mike Duprez

Woodruff has set its 2025 football schedule. 

The Wolverines went 9-2 last year, finishing second in their region and reaching the second round of the 3-A state playoffs. 

Among the key players returning for the Wolverines are running back Aiden Gibson, who rushed for 1,555 yards and has three FBS offers, and wide receiver Kori Moates, who caught 49 passes for 762 yards. Moates has multiple college offers. 

Here is the schedule:

Aug. 22 – Clinton

Aug. 29 – Fountain Inn

Sept. 5 – at Emerald

Sept. 12 – at Woodmont

Sept. 19 – Chesnee

Sept. 26 – at Wren

Oct. 3 – at Broome

Oct. 17 – Mountain View Prep

Oct. 24 – Chapman

Oct. 31 – at Union County

Published
Mike Duprez
