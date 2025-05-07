Woodruff sets 2025 football schedule
Woodruff has set its 2025 football schedule.
The Wolverines went 9-2 last year, finishing second in their region and reaching the second round of the 3-A state playoffs.
Among the key players returning for the Wolverines are running back Aiden Gibson, who rushed for 1,555 yards and has three FBS offers, and wide receiver Kori Moates, who caught 49 passes for 762 yards. Moates has multiple college offers.
Here is the schedule:
Aug. 22 – Clinton
Aug. 29 – Fountain Inn
Sept. 5 – at Emerald
Sept. 12 – at Woodmont
Sept. 19 – Chesnee
Sept. 26 – at Wren
Oct. 3 – at Broome
Oct. 17 – Mountain View Prep
Oct. 24 – Chapman
Oct. 31 – at Union County
