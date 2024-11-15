High School

South Dakota (SDHSAA) high school football playoffs: 2024 brackets, state championship matchups, game times

Here are all the South Dakota high school football playoff brackets, matchups and game times

Brady Twombly

Brandon Valley linebacker Evan Gray (27) runs down as he is announced into the starting lineup on Friday, Oct. 18, 2024, at Brandon Valley High School in Brandon, South Dakota.
Brandon Valley linebacker Evan Gray (27) runs down as he is announced into the starting lineup on Friday, Oct. 18, 2024, at Brandon Valley High School in Brandon, South Dakota.

Playoffs wrap up this week for South Dakota high school football.

The postseason officially kicked off last month, and this week the postseason marches on to the state championships. (Nov. 14-16)

>>South Dakota high school football playoff brackets<<

Stick with High School on SI for all of the matchups, game times and scores throughout the 2024 high school football playoffs.

South Dakota high school football playoffs 2024 brackets

Here are the South Dakota high school football playoff brackets, with matchups and game times:

Class 11AAA

Final Round

(1) Brandon Valley vs (2) Lincoln

5 p.m. Saturday

2024SDHSAA Class 11AAA Bracket

Class 11AA

Final Round

(2) Watertown vs (4) Riggs

7 p.m. Friday

2024 SDHSAA Class 11AA Bracket

Class 11A

Final Round

(1) Sioux Falls Christian vs (3) Lennox

12 p.m. Saturday

2024 SDHSAA Class 11A Bracket

Class 11B

Final Round

(1) Sioux Falls vs (2) Winner

2 p.m. Friday

2024 SDHSAA Class 11B Bracket

Class 9AA

Final Round

(1) Parkston vs (2) Hamilton

7 p.m. Thursday

2024 Class 9AA Bracket

Class 9A

Final Round

(2) Howard vs (4) Wolsey-Wessington

10 a.m. Friday

2024 Class 9A Bracket

Class 9B

Final Round

(2) Faulkton vs (5) Sully Buttes

11 a.m. Thursday

2024 Class 9B Bracket

2024 Class All Nations A Bracket

2024 Class All Nations B Bracket

Published
