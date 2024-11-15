South Dakota (SDHSAA) high school football playoffs: 2024 brackets, state championship matchups, game times
Playoffs wrap up this week for South Dakota high school football.
The postseason officially kicked off last month, and this week the postseason marches on to the state championships. (Nov. 14-16)
>>South Dakota high school football playoff brackets<<
South Dakota high school football playoffs 2024 brackets
Here are the South Dakota high school football playoff brackets, with matchups and game times:
Class 11AAA
Final Round
(1) Brandon Valley vs (2) Lincoln
5 p.m. Saturday
2024SDHSAA Class 11AAA Bracket
Class 11AA
Final Round
(2) Watertown vs (4) Riggs
7 p.m. Friday
2024 SDHSAA Class 11AA Bracket
Class 11A
Final Round
(1) Sioux Falls Christian vs (3) Lennox
12 p.m. Saturday
Class 11B
Final Round
(1) Sioux Falls vs (2) Winner
2 p.m. Friday
Class 9AA
Final Round
(1) Parkston vs (2) Hamilton
7 p.m. Thursday
Class 9A
Final Round
(2) Howard vs (4) Wolsey-Wessington
10 a.m. Friday
Class 9B
Final Round
(2) Faulkton vs (5) Sully Buttes
11 a.m. Thursday
2024 Class All Nations A Bracket
2024 Class All Nations B Bracket
—
