Vote: Who was the 2024 South Dakota Football Player of the Year?
The high school football season is beginning to wrap up across the country and we start to take a closer look at player of the year awards.
But first, we want to let the fans decide on who they believe are the players most deserving before we here at High School On SI start naming the top performers of the 2024 season.
We continue to the Midwest and to the great state of South Dakota and we ask the question: Who was the 2024 South Dakota Football Player of the Year?
This list consists of five worthy candidates and we're asking for your help as the fan to vote on who you believe had the best season this fall.
Voting will end on December 31st, 2024.
SBLive voting polls are intended to be a fun way to create fan engagement and express support for your favorite high school athletes and teams. Unless expressly noted, there are no awards for winning the voting. Our primary focus is to highlight the abilities and accomplishments of all the athletes and teams included in our poll. You can vote as often as you wish and are encouraged to share our polls with others. - SBLive Sports
Here are the nominations:
Simon Kieffer, QB/DB, Rapid City Christian
Named the Offensive MVP of the west side of the state, Kieffer had himself a strong all around season for Rapid City Christian. The quarterback completed 132-of-223 passes for 2,198 yards and 30 touchdowns. Also rushed for 442 yards on 58 carries and scored five touchdowns.
Donovan Rose, RB/DB, Sioux Valley
Rose capped his high school football playing career with a bang, as the senior led the state in the rushing department and also contributed on defense. The two-way starter rushed for 1,675 yards on 149 carries and scored 17 touchdowns. On defense, Rose compiled 47 tackles and picked off a pass.
Brock Christopherson, RB/DB, Sioux Valley
Playing side-by-side with Rose, Christopherson combined for the top dynamic running back duo in the state. At running back, Christopherson rushed for over 1,200 yards, scoring 15 touchdowns and also threw for 237 through the air and two scores. At defensive back, the senior made 60 tackles, one sack and an interception.
Lincoln Prins, QB, Sioux Falls Christian
One of the state’s top signal callers all season long was Prins with Sioux Falls Christian. The senior quarterback ended the 2024 season completing 63 percent of his passes for 2,203 yards and 27 touchdowns. Prins added three more scores on the ground.
Tate Gerdes, RB/S, Lennox
The 6-foot-3, 185-pound two-way star helped lead the Orioles to a state championship by making plays all over the field for Lennox. Gerdes this past season compiled 1,263 all-purpose yards and scored 18 touchdowns on offense. Defensively, the junior made 32 tackles and picked off five passes.
