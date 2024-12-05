High School

2024 Tennessee high school football playoffs: Title game final scores

High School on SI brings you live Tennessee high school football scores from the state championships of the 2024 playoffs

Robin Erickson

Sevier County's Cooper Newman (7) runs the ball ahead of West's Camarin Leggett (52) during a TSSAA high school football playoff game on Friday, Nov. 22, 2024, in Knoxville, Tenn.
Sevier County's Cooper Newman (7) runs the ball ahead of West's Camarin Leggett (52) during a TSSAA high school football playoff game on Friday, Nov. 22, 2024, in Knoxville, Tenn. / Saul Young/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The 2024 Tennessee high school football playoffs conclude this week with state championship matchups across the state, including Baylor vs. McCallie and Christ Presbyterian Academy vs. Battle Ground Academy on Thursday (Dec. 5).

The games continue Friday (Dec. 6) and Saturday (Dec. 7) with matchups between Page vs. Sevier County and Oakland vs. Houston to decide the 5A and 6A champions.

You can follow all of the TSSAA football games and get updated scores by tracking the SBLive Tennessee High School Football Scoreboard.

We will have in-game score updates and all of the final scores from every corner of the state. You can also search for full schedules and complete scores from all of your favorite teams.

Here’s a guide to following all of the Tennessee high school football action this week:

TENNESSEE (TSSAA) FOOTBALL SCORES:

STATEWIDE TENNESSEE FOOTBALL SCOREBOARD

CLASS 6A SCORES -- CLASS 5A SCORES

CLASS 4A SCORES -- CLASS 3A SCORES

CLASS 2A SCORES -- CLASS 1A SCORES

Can't make it to your favorite team's game but still want to watch them live? You can watch dozens of Tennessee high school football games live on the NFHS Network:

WATCH TSSAA GAMES LIVE ON NFHS NETWORK

