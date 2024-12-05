2024 Tennessee high school football playoffs: Title game final scores
The 2024 Tennessee high school football playoffs conclude this week with state championship matchups across the state, including Baylor vs. McCallie and Christ Presbyterian Academy vs. Battle Ground Academy on Thursday (Dec. 5).
The games continue Friday (Dec. 6) and Saturday (Dec. 7) with matchups between Page vs. Sevier County and Oakland vs. Houston to decide the 5A and 6A champions.
Nashville Christian vs. Columbia Academy football: Live score, updates from Tennessee Division II-A championship
Tennessee (TSSAA) high school football playoffs: 2024 brackets, state championship matchups, game times
We will have in-game score updates and all of the final scores from every corner of the state. You can also search for full schedules and complete scores from all of your favorite teams.
Here’s a guide to following all of the Tennessee high school football action this week:
