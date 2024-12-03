High School

Tennessee (TSSAA) high school football playoffs: 2024 brackets, state championship matchups, game times

Here are all the 2024 Tennessee high school football playoff brackets, matchups and game times for the TSSAA state championships

Sam Brown

The McCallie Blue Tornados will look to defend their title against Baylor in the TSSAA Division II AAA state finals on Thursday.
The McCallie Blue Tornados will look to defend their title against Baylor in the TSSAA Division II AAA state finals on Thursday. / Jamar Coach / Jackson Sun / USA TODAY NETWORK

It is time to crown this year's state champions as the 2024 Tennessee high school football playoffs conclude with the TSSAA Blue Cross Bowl this week.

>>Tennessee high school football playoff brackets<<

All nine of the TSSAA state championship matchups will be played December 5-7 at Finley Stadium in Chattanooga.

Stick with High School on SI for all of the matchups, game times and scores throughout the 2024 Tennessee (TSSAA) football playoffs.

Tennessee high school football playoffs 2024 brackets

Here are the Tennessee high school football playoff brackets, with matchups and game times, plus state championship matchups (All times Eastern):

Class 6A

State championship matchup

Oakland vs. Houston

7:00 p.m. Saturday

2024 TSSAA Division 6A high school football bracket

Class 5A

State championship matchup

Sevier County vs. Page

7:00 p.m. Friday

2024 TSSAA Division 5A high school football bracket

Class 4A

State championship matchup

Macon County vs. Melrose

11:00 a.m. Saturday

2024 TSSAA Division 4A high school football bracket

Class 3A

State championship matchup

Alcoa vs. Westview

11:00 a.m. Friday

2024 TSSAA Division 3A high school football bracket

Class 2A

State championship matchup

Marion County vs. Milan

3:00 p.m. Saturday

2024 TSSAA Division 2A high school football bracket

Class 1A

State championship matchup

South Pittsburg vs. Memphis Academy of Science

3:00 p.m. Friday

2024 TSSAA Division 1A high school football bracket

Division II AAA

State championship matchup

Baylor vs. McCallie

7:00 p.m. Thursday

2024 TSSAA Division II AAA high school football bracket

Division II AA

State championship matchup

Battle Ground Academy vs. Christ Presbyterian Academy

11:00 a.m. Thursday

2024 TSSAA Division II AA high school football bracket

Division II A

State championship matchup

Nashville Christian vs. Columbia Academy

3:00 p.m. Thursday

2024 TSSAA Division II A high school football bracket

Download the SBLive App

To get live updates on your phone — as well as follow your favorite teams and top games — you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App | Download Android App

-- Sam Brown | sam@scorebooklive.com | @sblivesports

Published
Sam Brown
SAM BROWN

Sam Brown covers high school sports as well as NCAA football and basketball. Sam began his professional career as a high school sports reporter for The Tennessean in Nashville where he covered boys and girls prep sports full-time and helped cover Vanderbilt football, Tennessee Titans football and Nashville Predators hockey. He graduated from Middle Tennessee State University with a double major in journalism and communication studies and currently lives in Seattle with his girlfriend and dog.  

Home/Tennessee