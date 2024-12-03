Tennessee (TSSAA) high school football playoffs: 2024 brackets, state championship matchups, game times
It is time to crown this year's state champions as the 2024 Tennessee high school football playoffs conclude with the TSSAA Blue Cross Bowl this week.
All nine of the TSSAA state championship matchups will be played December 5-7 at Finley Stadium in Chattanooga.
Tennessee high school football playoffs 2024 brackets
Here are the Tennessee high school football playoff brackets, with matchups and game times, plus state championship matchups (All times Eastern):
Class 6A
State championship matchup
Oakland vs. Houston
7:00 p.m. Saturday
2024 TSSAA Division 6A high school football bracket
Class 5A
State championship matchup
Sevier County vs. Page
7:00 p.m. Friday
2024 TSSAA Division 5A high school football bracket
Class 4A
State championship matchup
Macon County vs. Melrose
11:00 a.m. Saturday
2024 TSSAA Division 4A high school football bracket
Class 3A
State championship matchup
Alcoa vs. Westview
11:00 a.m. Friday
2024 TSSAA Division 3A high school football bracket
Class 2A
State championship matchup
Marion County vs. Milan
3:00 p.m. Saturday
2024 TSSAA Division 2A high school football bracket
Class 1A
State championship matchup
South Pittsburg vs. Memphis Academy of Science
3:00 p.m. Friday
2024 TSSAA Division 1A high school football bracket
Division II AAA
State championship matchup
Baylor vs. McCallie
7:00 p.m. Thursday
2024 TSSAA Division II AAA high school football bracket
Division II AA
State championship matchup
Battle Ground Academy vs. Christ Presbyterian Academy
11:00 a.m. Thursday
2024 TSSAA Division II AA high school football bracket
Division II A
State championship matchup
Nashville Christian vs. Columbia Academy
3:00 p.m. Thursday
2024 TSSAA Division II A high school football bracket
—
