2026 4-Star Small Forward Christopher Washington Jr. Names Top 7 schools
Christopher Washington Jr., A four-star senior small forward from Providence Christian Academy in Murfreesboro, Tennessee, has announced he is down to just seven schools in his recruitment process. The seven schools he will consider in no particular order are Alabama, Auburn, Cincinnati, Florida A&M, Ole Miss, Tennessee, and Villanova.
Washington, is a native of Gainesville, Florida played his freshman and sophomore seasons at The Villages Charter High School where he averaged 15.8 points, 7.6 rebounds, and 1.6 blocks per game as a sophomore, including shooting 35 of 117 (29.9%) from 3-point range.
Washington Jr. is the No. 23 overall ranked player, the No. 10 small forward, and the No. 1 overall ranked player in the state of Tennessee for the Class of 2026, according to 247Sports. He is expected to take an official visit to Alabama on September 6.
Washington Jr. took an unofficial visit to Cincinnati last fall, where he received an offer from the Bearcats shortly following the visit.
Prior to narrowing his schools list down to seven, Washington Jr. was hearing from California, Clemson, Louisville, Memphis, Michigan, South Florida, Vanderbilt, and several others.
“I want to go somewhere that feels like a family,” Washington said. “So, I’m going to be looking at that. And I want to play early, so I want to go somewhere I’ll play right away. How they play will be big for me, I like playing fast and playing on the wing. Location won’t matter to me as long as it feels like family there.” Washington told On3's Recruiting Analyst Jamie Shaw.
On3's Jamie Shaw on Washington Jr. following his performance at the NBPA Top 100 Camp in Orlando last month: Washington has maintained his status as a top-20 ranked player for On3 for a few cycles now. Watching him in this event, it is easy to see why he is thought of with such lofty regard. Washington is listed in the 6-foot-8 range. He is a fluid athlete who has ball skills and touch. His game is still coming together, as he is tightening up his skill set. He averaged 15.2 points while giving some impressive highlight dunks.
Providence Christian finished the 2024-2025 season with a 30-2 record and won the Tennessee Secondary Schools Athletic Association (TSSAA) Division II Class A Championship defeating Battle Ground Academy back in March for their first title in program history.
