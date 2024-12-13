Final Top 25 Tennessee High School Football Rankings (12/13/2024)
The high school football season has finally concluded in the great state of Tennessee as the state championships finished up last weekend in Chattanooga.
There's a new No. 1 team in the Volunteer State with McCallie finishing as the Volunteer State's top-ranked program over Baylor.
Here’s the complete breakdown of Tennessee's elite high school football teams, heading into the off-season following the TSSAA state championships, as we see it.
Final 2024 High School On SI's Top 25 Tennessee high school football rankings
1. McCallie (11-2)
McCallie finishes the season as the state's best team after defeating Baylor for the AAA state championship, 27-21, in Chattanooga last week.
2. Baylor (12-1)
The Red Raiders drop down just a spot after losing to McCallie (see above) in the AAA state title game. Baylor had otherwise had themselves a terrific season.
3. Christ Presbyterian (14-0)
Senior quarterback Hutson Chance was terrific under center this season, completing 143-of-221 passes for 2,313 yards and 25 touchdowns to just a mere four interceptions.
4. Oakland (14-1)
The Patriots dropped their first game of the season in a 32-31 loss to Ravenwood. They have bounced back with fourteen consecutive victories since then en route to a state championship.
5. Alcoa (12-1)
When your football program has won 10 straight state championships, that's something impressive to behold. Alcoa has pulled off that feat in winning a decade's worth of titles all in a row.
6. Houston (12-3)
A trip to the 6A state championship game against a very good Oakland team ended with a 42-20 loss in Chattanooga. The Mustangs had a wild ride in their quest to attempting to win and 6A crown.
7. Ensworth (11-1)
Ensworth's season ended with a 31-7 loss to McCallie.
8. Maryville (12-2)
The Red Rebels dropped their first game of the season in a 24-17 thriller to Alcoa weeks ago. Maryville followed that up with four straight wins before falling to Oakland, 21-13-, effectively ending the Red Rebels' season.
9. Brentwood Academy (8-4)
Barely falling to Baylor, 7-6 not long ago, has us feeling that Brentwood Academy actually had an argument to move up in these rankings despite the loss.
10. Sevier County (15-0)
Cooper Newman kept lighting opposing defenses up, with the sophomore quarterback completing an eye-popping 244-of-336 passes for 3,335 yards and 43 touchdowns to just one interception on the season.
11. Ravenwood (13-1)
The Raptors' undefeated season came to an abrupt end last week in a heartbreaking 24-21 loss to Houston.
12. Page (14-1)
The Patriots featured one of the best defenses in the entire state, only having yielded only 31 points through 14 games before facing Sevier County for a state title game. Page gave up 27 points, just four short of what they allowed in the previous 14 games.
13. Collierville (11-2)
The Dragons lost their first game of the season to Houston, falling 17-13, a few weeks ago. Collierville's season ended with a 33-14 loss to Houston.
14. Riverdale (10-3)
The Warriors season ended with a 49-46 loss to Oakland.
15. Battle Ground Academy (11-3)
Battle Ground Academy had played well all throughout the season up until running up against Christ Presbyterian, falling 38-26.
16. Franklin Road Academy (11-2)
The Panthers dropped their first game of the season after a 21-7 loss to Christ Presbyterian Academy a few weeks ago. FRA season ended with a 28-21 loss to Battle Ground Academy.
17. Anderson County (11-1-1)
The Mavericks entered the rankings last week after a 28-14 victory over Greeneville.
18. Bartlett (7-4)
All three of the Panthers' losses have come against teams ranked in either Tennessee or Mississippi. Bartlett's season ended with a heartbreaking 17-10 loss to Houston.
19. Macon County (13-2)
Macon County had entered the rankings initially after an impressive 28-15 victory over Upperman in the regular season finale. The Tigers defeated Melrose for the 4A state championship, 45-14.
20. Greeneville (10-2)
The Green Devils' season ended last week after a 28-14 loss to Anderson County.
21. West (9-4)
The Rebels' season came to an end in a heartbreaking 24-17 loss to Sevier County
22. Powell (9-3)
The Panthers' season ended last week after a narrow 25-24 loss to Sevier County.
23. Stewarts Creek (11-2)
The Red Hawks' season ended last week with a 38-14 loss to No. 3-ranked Ravenwood.
24. Father Ryan (7-4)
It's really hard to fault the Irish for their four losses this season to Brentwood Academy, Ensworth and McCallie. All three teams ranked all season long in the Top 25.
25. Melrose (12-4)
The Golden Wildcats entered the rankings for the first time after handing Anderson County its second loss of the season. Melrose reached a TSSAA state championship game for the first time in nearly two decades before falling to Macon County, 45-14.
