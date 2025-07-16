From Greenfield High to NFL Hopeful: Dylan Christley’s Unstoppable Journey
Dylan Christley has been a great ball player for a long while now. He was a standout in High School at Greenfield High in Tennessee.
Christley's impressive journey in high school was certainly one to be noticed. Christley had 121 total tackles with 92 of those being solo tackles and he created those impressive statistics at the linebacker position. Christley had a few Division 1 offers along the way but due to a lack of up to par grades and personal issues at home, Christley took another route.
From High School: Junior College
Christley would head to Junior College to give himself a fresh start and a chance to prove exactly what he proved at the high school level in the state of Tennessee at Greenfield High School. Christley had plans to really come in a dominate in the classroom and on the football field. He would transfer to PASR from Maricopa JC where he was a full-time starter on the defensive line showcasing all of his ability that he showcased at the high school level except at a different position.
Many may say that he is "Too small" due to his height but his production on the gridiron at the high school and college level has shown otherwise. Christley is extremely strong and athletic in which he shows a ton of powerfulness and explosiveness from play to play, and he shows to have great instincts. Christley shows to have a full package of attributes that make him the player he was at Greenfield High and in college. These are attributes that Christley showed at Greenfield which speaks to why he had D1 offers to play at the next level. Christley had big offers from the likes of Arizona State, Colorado State, Maryland, Nebraska and Texas State among others. He had major interest from schools coming out of JUCO like Georgia and Ohio State. However, Christley wasn't on a roster in 2020, and the NCAA only granted him one more semester left of D2 which played a role in why he didn't step into the D1 ranks.
Numbers Don't Lie
Christley stands at 6'1 and weighs at a strong 305lbs. At that size, he ran an impressive 4.65 on the 40 yard dash and a 4.07 in the shuttle. Here is the very impressive part, Christley threw up 47 reps on the 225-bench press which likely would've topped at the NFL combine. Christley's only knock on him was his height in his scouting report but he is currently being compared to former NFL great Aaron Donald. Donald didn't have the so-called impressive height either, yet he was one of the league's best on the defensive line. Who's to say Christley couldn't be that too? His athleticism is being compared to some of the top pass rushers in the league and he uses that as great motivation. Christley is projected to be anywhere between the first and third round in the 2026 draft. Christley looks to play his final year at Slippery Rock University.
Christley has shown versatility since his high school days. Being at Greenfield, he showcased a lot of what he is already doing at the college level, and he hopes to be able to showcase the same type of production at the professional level also. His background of playing different positions and his athleticism makes him a match up nightmare against offensive lineman. He is ultra strong and if you mix that with the talent level and athletic ability, that can be a recipe for success.
One thing is for certain, this journey here from Dylan Christley can be an inspirational story for any current high school athletes around the Country who may be dealing with similar circumstances. Christley found a way from High School to college and potentially the NFL. No matter what obstacles or doubts Christley has faced, he has not given up on his dream and neither should any of you.