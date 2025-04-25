Hamilton Heights Christian Academy (Tennessee) names Sam Bambrey head boys basketball coach
Hamilton Heights Christian Academy has announced the hiring of Sam Bambrey as the program's next head boys basketball coach, The school released a social media post on Friday.
Bambrey previously served as the co-head coach for the program during the 2024-2025 season where he coached alongside Ben Cribbs where the Hawks finished with a 14-14 record and qualified for the Big Shots Prep Nationals last month in Rock Hill, South Carolina.
Bambrey has been involved with the program since 2023 and is no stranger to the Chattanooga area.
Bambrey played his high school basketball career at Silverdale Academy in Chattanooga, Tennessee, where he was a four-year player for the Seahawks. He is currently the school's all-time leading scorer and assists leader. Following his high school playing career, Bambrey went on to play collegiate basketball at Bryan College in Dayton, Texas.
The Hawks retain their two leading scorers from the 2024-2025 season in 6'0 junior guard BJ Bradford who averaged 18.5 points, 3.4 rebounds, and 3.7 assists per game. They also return 6'0 junior guard Reid Conley who averaged 14.9 points, 3.2 rebounds, and 2.4 assists per game this season for the Hawks.
Download the SBLive App
To get live updates on your phone — as well as follow your favorite teams and top games — you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App | Download Android App
Follow High School On SI throughout the 2024-2025 high school boys basketball season for Live Updates, the most up to date Schedules & Scores and complete coverage from the preseason through the state championships!
Be sure to Bookmark High School on SI for all of the latest high school boys basketball news.