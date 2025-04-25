High School

Hamilton Heights Christian Academy (Tennessee) names Sam Bambrey head boys basketball coach

Bambrey served as an assistant coach for the Hawks during the 2024-2025 season

Hamilton Heights Christian Academy names Sam Bambrey as their new head boys basketball coach (April 25, 2025)

Hamilton Heights Christian Academy has announced the hiring of Sam Bambrey as the program's next head boys basketball coach, The school released a social media post on Friday.

Bambrey previously served as the co-head coach for the program during the 2024-2025 season where he coached alongside Ben Cribbs where the Hawks finished with a 14-14 record and qualified for the Big Shots Prep Nationals last month in Rock Hill, South Carolina.

Bambrey has been involved with the program since 2023 and is no stranger to the Chattanooga area.

Bambrey played his high school basketball career at Silverdale Academy in Chattanooga, Tennessee, where he was a four-year player for the Seahawks. He is currently the school's all-time leading scorer and assists leader. Following his high school playing career, Bambrey went on to play collegiate basketball at Bryan College in Dayton, Texas.

The Hawks retain their two leading scorers from the 2024-2025 season in 6'0 junior guard BJ Bradford who averaged 18.5 points, 3.4 rebounds, and 3.7 assists per game. They also return 6'0 junior guard Reid Conley who averaged 14.9 points, 3.2 rebounds, and 2.4 assists per game this season for the Hawks.

