Tennessee high school football computer rankings (10/7/2024)
Week 7 of the 2024 Tennessee high school football season is in the books, and High School on SI has published its third computer rankings of the season in the state.
A quick look at the Class 6A computer rankings shows a new No. 1 team in the state, the Oakland Patriots, who remained undefeated last Friday. Right behind them in the No. 2 spot are the Ravenwood Raptors, who are coming off a 45-point victory against the Summit Spartans.
The Class 5A computer rankings also have a new No. 1 team with Sevier County taking over the top spot. A one-loss Powell team comes in at No. 2.
SBLive's formula was created using its linear algebra-based ranking algorithm inspired by the Colley Bias-Free Ranking Method. Colley’s Method was created by Wes Colley, Ph.D., an astrophysicist at the University of Alabama at Huntsville. He devised his algorithm to help address the subjectivity and controversy regarding BCS college football selections in the 1990s and early 2000s, using a method that used no subjective variables.
Here are SBLive's latest Tennessee football computer rankings, as of Oct. 7, 2024:
TENNESSEE HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL COMPUTER RANKINGS
CLASS 2-AAA | CLASS 2-AA | CLASS 2-A
