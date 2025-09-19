High School

Tennessee High School Football Schedule & Scores (TSSAA) - September 19, 2025

Get TSSAA live updates and final scores as the 2025 Tennessee high school football season continues on September 19

Robin Erickson

Ensworth takes on Lipscomb Academy on Friday night at 7:00 PM.
Ensworth takes on Lipscomb Academy on Friday night at 7:00 PM. / Jason Goode

There are 162 games scheduled across Tennessee on Friday, September 19. You can follow every game live on our Tennessee High School Football Scoreboard

The marquee matchups of the weekend include Baylor taking on Christ Presbyterian Academy as two of the premier Tennessee programs clash. Meanwhile, Knoxville Catholic hosts Montgomery Bell Academy.

Tennessee High School Football Games To Watch - Friday, September 19

With several high tier matchups, Friday night promises to deliver plenty of excitement as Tennessee high school football continues into Week 5.

TSSAA Class 6A High School Football Schedule - Friday, September 19

There are 28 games scheduled in Class 6A TSSAA action on Friday, September 19, highlighted by Lebanon taking on Station Camp. You can follow every game live on our TSSAA Class 6A High School Football Scoreboard.

View full TSSAA Class 6A scoreboard

TSSAA Class 5A High School Football Schedule - Friday, September 19

There are 29 games scheduled in Class 5A TSSAA action on Friday, September 19, highlighted by Munford taking on Haywood. You can follow every game live on our TSSAA Class 5A High School Football Scoreboard.

View full TSSAA Class 5A scoreboard

TSSAA Class 4A High School Football Schedule - Friday, September 19

There are 33 games scheduled in Class 4A TSSAA action on Friday, September 19, highlighted by Cherokee taking on Elizabethton. You can follow every game live on our TSSAA Class 4A High School Football Scoreboard.

View full TSSAA Class 4A scoreboard

TSSAA Class 3A High School Football Schedule - Friday, September 19

There are 29 games scheduled across Class 3A Tennessee football on Friday, September 19, highlighted by Bolivar Central taking on Dyersburg. You can follow every game live on our TSSAA Class 3A High School Football Scoreboard.

View full TSSAA Class 3A scoreboard

TSSAA Class 2A High School Football Schedule - Friday, September 19

There are 25 games scheduled across Class 2A Tennessee high school football on Friday, September 19, highlighted by Unicoi County taking on Happy Valley. You can follow every game live on our TSSAA Class 2A High School Football Scoreboard.

View full TSSAA Class 2A scoreboard

TSSAA Class 2-AAA High School Football Schedule - Friday, September 19

There are seven games scheduled across Tennessee Class 2-AAA football on Friday, September 19, highlighted by Montgomery Bell Academy taking on Knoxville Catholic. You can follow every game live on our TSSAA Class 2-AAA High School Football Scoreboard.

View full TSSAA Class 2-AAA scoreboard

TSSAA Class 1A High School Football Schedule - Friday, September 19

There are 31 games across Class 1A on Friday, September 19, kicking off with Cloudland taking on MIddlesboro at 6:00 PM. You can follow every game live on our TSSAA Class 1A High School Football Scoreboard.

View full TSSAA Class 1A scoreboard

Create an account to get alerts for your favorite teams!

Get even closer to the action by creating a free account. Follow your favorite teams and get score updates, breaking news and alerts when new photo galleries are available. Sign up for free here

More Football Coverage from High School On SI

feed

Published
Robin Erickson
ROBIN ERICKSON

Robin Erickson has been covering high school sports since 2023 after graduating from Carroll College with a degree in Health Sciences. He began working in data operations at High School On SI before eventually going on to write articles for the company. A sports fan his entire life, Robin participated in soccer and basketball at the high school level, then committing to play soccer collegiately for Carroll. He currently lives in Boise with roommates who are equally in love with all things sports.

Home/Tennessee