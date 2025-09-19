Tennessee High School Football Schedule & Scores (TSSAA) - September 19, 2025
There are 162 games scheduled across Tennessee on Friday, September 19. You can follow every game live on our Tennessee High School Football Scoreboard.
The marquee matchups of the weekend include Baylor taking on Christ Presbyterian Academy as two of the premier Tennessee programs clash. Meanwhile, Knoxville Catholic hosts Montgomery Bell Academy.
Tennessee High School Football Games To Watch - Friday, September 19
With several high tier matchups, Friday night promises to deliver plenty of excitement as Tennessee high school football continues into Week 5.
TSSAA Class 6A High School Football Schedule - Friday, September 19
There are 28 games scheduled in Class 6A TSSAA action on Friday, September 19, highlighted by Lebanon taking on Station Camp. You can follow every game live on our TSSAA Class 6A High School Football Scoreboard.
View full TSSAA Class 6A scoreboard
TSSAA Class 5A High School Football Schedule - Friday, September 19
There are 29 games scheduled in Class 5A TSSAA action on Friday, September 19, highlighted by Munford taking on Haywood. You can follow every game live on our TSSAA Class 5A High School Football Scoreboard.
View full TSSAA Class 5A scoreboard
TSSAA Class 4A High School Football Schedule - Friday, September 19
There are 33 games scheduled in Class 4A TSSAA action on Friday, September 19, highlighted by Cherokee taking on Elizabethton. You can follow every game live on our TSSAA Class 4A High School Football Scoreboard.
View full TSSAA Class 4A scoreboard
TSSAA Class 3A High School Football Schedule - Friday, September 19
There are 29 games scheduled across Class 3A Tennessee football on Friday, September 19, highlighted by Bolivar Central taking on Dyersburg. You can follow every game live on our TSSAA Class 3A High School Football Scoreboard.
View full TSSAA Class 3A scoreboard
TSSAA Class 2A High School Football Schedule - Friday, September 19
There are 25 games scheduled across Class 2A Tennessee high school football on Friday, September 19, highlighted by Unicoi County taking on Happy Valley. You can follow every game live on our TSSAA Class 2A High School Football Scoreboard.
View full TSSAA Class 2A scoreboard
TSSAA Class 2-AAA High School Football Schedule - Friday, September 19
There are seven games scheduled across Tennessee Class 2-AAA football on Friday, September 19, highlighted by Montgomery Bell Academy taking on Knoxville Catholic. You can follow every game live on our TSSAA Class 2-AAA High School Football Scoreboard.
View full TSSAA Class 2-AAA scoreboard
TSSAA Class 1A High School Football Schedule - Friday, September 19
There are 31 games across Class 1A on Friday, September 19, kicking off with Cloudland taking on MIddlesboro at 6:00 PM. You can follow every game live on our TSSAA Class 1A High School Football Scoreboard.
View full TSSAA Class 1A scoreboard
Create an account to get alerts for your favorite teams!
Get even closer to the action by creating a free account. Follow your favorite teams and get score updates, breaking news and alerts when new photo galleries are available. Sign up for free here