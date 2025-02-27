Tennessee (TSSAA) high school girls basketball playoff brackets updates, matchups (2/26/2025)
Defending state champions are Pickett Co. (1A), Gibson Co. (2A), Dyersburg (3A), Bradley Central (4A), USJ) (D2-A), Knoxville Catholic (D2-AA)
The 2025 Tennessee Secondary School Athletic Association (TSSAA) basketball playoff brackets have been released and its a big drop.
No less than 18 brackets feature in most cases 16 teams for tournaments that mostly begin Saturday, March 1 with two divisions starting on Feb. 26, the Division 2-A and 2-AA brackets.
TSSAA 2025 GIRLS BASKETBALL BRACKETS
