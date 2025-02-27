High School

Tennessee (TSSAA) high school girls basketball playoff brackets updates, matchups (2/26/2025)

Defending state champions are Pickett Co. (1A), Gibson Co. (2A), Dyersburg (3A), Bradley Central (4A), USJ) (D2-A), Knoxville Catholic (D2-AA)

Mitch Stephens

A Memphis Business Academy (Tenn.) player goes up for a shot during a 55-46 win at Center Hill (Ms.) on Dec. 21, 2024
A Memphis Business Academy (Tenn.) player goes up for a shot during a 55-46 win at Center Hill (Ms.) on Dec. 21, 2024 / Photo: Jody McRee

The 2025 Tennessee Secondary School Athletic Association (TSSAA) boys basketball playoff brackets have been released and its a big drop.

No less than 18 brackets feature in most cases 16 teams for tournaments that mostly begin Saturday, March 1 with two divisions starting on Feb. 26, the Division 2-A and 2-AA brackets.

Defending state champions are Pickett Co. (1A), Gibson Co. (2A), Dyersburg (3A), Bradley Central (4A), USJ) (D2-A), Knoxville Catholic (D2-AA).

TSSAA 2025 GIRLS BASKETBALL BRACKETS

Published
Mitch Stephens
MITCH STEPHENS

Mitch Stephens is a senior editor at SBLive Sports for California, a state he's covered high school sports since 1984. He won multiple CNPA and CPSWA writing awards with the Contra Costa Times, San Francisco Chronicle and MaxPreps.com before joining the SBLive staff in 2022. He's covered the beat nationally since 2007, profiling such athletes as Derrick Henry, Paige Bueckers, Patrick Mahomes, Sabrina Ionescu, Jayson Tatum, Chiney Ogwumike, Jeremy Lin and Najee Harris as preps. You can reach him at mitch@scorebooklive.com.

Home/Tennessee