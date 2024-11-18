Top 25 Tennessee High School Football Rankings (11/18/2024)
It’s that time of the year, everyone. High school football games continued throughout the state of Tennessee Nov. 15-17 and there was plenty of great action taking place.
The No. 1 team in the Volunteer State continues to remain Baylor followed by the Oakland then McCallie and Maryville.
Here’s the complete breakdown of Tennessee's elite high school football teams, heading into the second round of the state playoffs of the 2024 season, as we see it.
2024 High School On SI's Top 25 Tennessee high school football rankings
1. Baylor (11-0)
The last four wins by the Red Raiders have been very impressive, with victories over Brentwood Academy, Knoxville Catholic, Memphis University School and McCallie.
2. Ensworth (11-0)
Tim Hasslebeck's bunch improved to 11-0 after cruising to a 28-0 victory over Montgomery Bell Academy.
3. Ravenwood (12-0)
The Raptors' offense has been lighting up scoreboards lately, averaging a cool 34.9 points per contest. Not too shabby. Picking up a 45-13 win over Franklin was another solid victory.
4. Christ Presbyterian (12-0)
Senior quarterback Hutson Chance has been terrific under center this season, completing 122-of-189 passes for 2,009 yards and 23 touchdowns to just a mere four interceptions.
5. Oakland (11-1)
The Patriots dropped their first game of the season in a 32-31 loss to Ravenwood. They have bounced back with eleven consecutive victories since then.
6. McCallie (9-2)
We jus can't drop this very talented McCallie team completely out of the Top 10 after a recent loss to No. 1 team. McCallie looked just fine in a 41-7 rout of Christian Brothers last week.
7. Page (12-0)
The Patriots feature one of the best defenses in the entire state, only having yielded 18 points through 12 games. Pretty crazy stat if you ask us.
8. Alcoa (9-1)
The Tornadoes had another solid win, this time in last week's tilt with Autin-East rolling to a 48-6 romp.
9. Maryville (11-1)
The Red Rebels dropped their first game of the season in a 24-17 thriller to Alcoa. Maryville have followed that up with three straight wins.
10. Brentwood Academy (8-3)
Barely falling to Baylor, 7-6 not long ago, has us feeling that Brentwood Academy actually had an argument to move up in these rankings despite the loss.
11. Houston (10-2)
Marcelles Davis has been the team's workhorse out of the backfield, rushing for well over 1,100 yards and scoring eight-plus touchdowns.
12. Collierville (11-1)
The Dragons lost their first game of the season to Houston, falling 17-13, a few weeks ago. That hasn't slowed them down to start the postseason.
13. Riverdale (10-2)
The Warriors continued their impressive ways with a solid victory over Blackman, 31-17.
14. Franklin Road Academy (11-1)
The Panthers dropped their first game of the season after a 21-7 loss to Christ Presbyterian Academy a few weeks ago. FRA soundly defeated Silverdale Academy 45-28.
15. Sevier County (12-0)
Cooper Newman just keeps lighting opposing defenses up, with the sophomore quarterback completing an eye-popping 197-of-257 passes for 2,756 yards and 34 touchdowns to just one interception.
16. Lipscomb Academy (3-7)
It's been a trying season for the Mustangs that have played arguably the toughest schedule of any team in the state. The Mustangs had won two straight against Montgomery Bell Academy and Knoxville Catholic. Lipscomb Academy fell 42-28 to McCallie last week.
17. Beech (11-1)
Senior linebacker Gunnar Clary has been superb in the middle of Beech's defense, racking up over 70 tackles, 10-plus for a loss and multiple sacks.
18. Bartlett (7-4)
All three of the Panthers' losses have come against teams ranked in either Tennessee or Mississippi. Bartlett's season ended with a heartbreaking 17-10 loss to Houston.
19. Greeneville (10-1)
The Green Devils notched another major victory, this time a 48-10 win over Gibbs last week.
20. West (9-3)
We know the Rebels have the three losses on their record. West had another close call against Halls, 28-27 but have followed it up with three straight victories.
21. Marshall County (12-0)
The Tigers opened up the postseason with a dominant 52-13 victory over Station Camp.
22. Powell (9-3)
The Panthers' season ended last week after a narrow 25-24 loss to Sevier County.
23. Stewarts Creek (11-1)
The Red Hawks make their way into the ranks after pulling off a 17-10 victory over Brentwood last week.
24. Macon County (10-2)
Macon County enters the rankings this week after an impressive 28-15 victory over Upperman in the opening round.
25. Father Ryan (7-4)
It's really hard to fault the Irish for their four losses this season to Brentwood Academy, Ensworth and McCallie. All three teams ranked all season long in the Top 25.
-- Andy Villamarzo | villamarzo@scorebooklive.com | @sblivesports