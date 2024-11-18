High School

Top 25 Tennessee High School Football Rankings (11/18/2024)

Baylor remains firm as our High School On SI's Tennessee Top 25 No. 1 team heading into our 10th set of rankings; Macon County and Stewarts Creek enter the rankings

Andy Villamarzo

Ravenwood’s Donovan Starr walks by Colton Karkau while walking onto the field during the game against Brentwood at Ravenwood High School football stadium in Brentwood, Tenn., Friday, Nov. 1, 2024.
Ravenwood’s Donovan Starr walks by Colton Karkau while walking onto the field during the game against Brentwood at Ravenwood High School football stadium in Brentwood, Tenn., Friday, Nov. 1, 2024. / Nicole Hester / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

It’s that time of the year, everyone. High school football games continued throughout the state of Tennessee Nov. 15-17 and there was plenty of great action taking place.

TENNESSEE FOOTBALL SCHEDULES: FIND YOUR TEAM

The No. 1 team in the Volunteer State continues to remain Baylor followed by the Oakland then McCallie and Maryville.

Here’s the complete breakdown of Tennessee's elite high school football teams, heading into the second round of the state playoffs of the 2024 season, as we see it.

2024 High School On SI's Top 25 Tennessee high school football rankings

1. Baylor (11-0)

The last four wins by the Red Raiders have been very impressive, with victories over Brentwood Academy, Knoxville Catholic, Memphis University School and McCallie.

2. Ensworth (11-0)

Ensworth's Ethan Utley
Ensworth's Ethan Utley (17) and Justin Hopkins (25) celebrate their win over Lipscomb Academy' their game at Ensworth High School in Nashville, Tenn., Friday, Sept. 20, 2024. / Denny Simmons / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Tim Hasslebeck's bunch improved to 11-0 after cruising to a 28-0 victory over Montgomery Bell Academy.

3. Ravenwood (12-0)

Ravenwood's wide receiver Ben Hubbard (8) carries the ball during the football game against Oakland at Oakland on Friday, Oct
Ravenwood's wide receiver Ben Hubbard (8) carries the ball during the football game against Oakland at Oakland on Friday, Oct. 25, 2024. / HELEN COMER/The Daily News Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Raptors' offense has been lighting up scoreboards lately, averaging a cool 34.9 points per contest. Not too shabby. Picking up a 45-13 win over Franklin was another solid victory.

4. Christ Presbyterian (12-0)

CPA’s Hutson Chance
CPA’s Hutson Chance (1) passes the ball during their game at Pearl-Cohn High School Friday, Aug. 30, 2024. / Alan Poizner/For The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK

Senior quarterback Hutson Chance has been terrific under center this season, completing 122-of-189 passes for 2,009 yards and 23 touchdowns to just a mere four interceptions.

5. Oakland (11-1)

Oakland's quarterback Kyler Creasy (6) hands the ball off to Oakland's Craig Tutt (1) during the football game against Ravenw
Oakland's quarterback Kyler Creasy (6) hands the ball off to Oakland's Craig Tutt (1) during the football game against Ravenwood at Oakland on Friday, Oct. 25, 2024. / HELEN COMER/The Daily News Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Patriots dropped their first game of the season in a 32-31 loss to Ravenwood. They have bounced back with eleven consecutive victories since then.

6. McCallie (9-2)

McCallie's Enrique Leclair
McCallie's Enrique Leclair (1) runs down the sideline on route to a touchdown during the Division II-3A championship game at Finley Stadium in Chattanooga, Tenn., Thursday, Nov. 30, 2023. / Jamar Coach / Jackson Sun / USA TODAY NETWORK

We jus can't drop this very talented McCallie team completely out of the Top 10 after a recent loss to No. 1 team. McCallie looked just fine in a 41-7 rout of Christian Brothers last week.

7. Page (12-0)

The Patriots feature one of the best defenses in the entire state, only having yielded 18 points through 12 games. Pretty crazy stat if you ask us.

8. Alcoa (9-1)

Alcoa's Cade Stinnett (24), Micah Jones (9), and Thomas Manu (18) celebrating after Jones recovered a fumble during the TSSAA
Alcoa's Cade Stinnett (24), Micah Jones (9), and Thomas Manu (18) celebrating after Jones recovered a fumble during the TSSAA high school football game against Maryville on Friday, Oct. 25, 2024, in Maryville. Tenn. / Saul Young/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Tornadoes had another solid win, this time in last week's tilt with Autin-East rolling to a 48-6 romp.

9. Maryville (11-1)

Maryville's Will Jones (5) hands off to Price Davis (1) during a TSSAA high school football game on Friday, Oct. 25, 2024, in
Maryville's Will Jones (5) hands off to Price Davis (1) during a TSSAA high school football game on Friday, Oct. 25, 2024, in Maryville. Tenn. / Saul Young/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Red Rebels dropped their first game of the season in a 24-17 thriller to Alcoa. Maryville have followed that up with three straight wins.

10. Brentwood Academy (8-3)

Barely falling to Baylor, 7-6 not long ago, has us feeling that Brentwood Academy actually had an argument to move up in these rankings despite the loss.

11. Houston (10-2)

Marcelles Davis has been the team's workhorse out of the backfield, rushing for well over 1,100 yards and scoring eight-plus touchdowns.

12. Collierville (11-1)

The Dragons lost their first game of the season to Houston, falling 17-13, a few weeks ago. That hasn't slowed them down to start the postseason.

13. Riverdale (10-2)

The Warriors continued their impressive ways with a solid victory over Blackman, 31-17.

14. Franklin Road Academy (11-1)

The Panthers dropped their first game of the season after a 21-7 loss to Christ Presbyterian Academy a few weeks ago. FRA soundly defeated Silverdale Academy 45-28.

15. Sevier County (12-0)

Cooper Newman just keeps lighting opposing defenses up, with the sophomore quarterback completing an eye-popping 197-of-257 passes for 2,756 yards and 34 touchdowns to just one interception.

16. Lipscomb Academy (3-7)

Lipscomb Academy's Ty Snell (18) throws against MBA during their game at Lipscomb Academy in Nashville, Tenn., Friday, Oct. 1
Lipscomb Academy's Ty Snell (18) throws against MBA during their game at Lipscomb Academy in Nashville, Tenn., Friday, Oct. 11, 2024. / Denny Simmons / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

It's been a trying season for the Mustangs that have played arguably the toughest schedule of any team in the state. The Mustangs had won two straight against Montgomery Bell Academy and Knoxville Catholic. Lipscomb Academy fell 42-28 to McCallie last week.

17. Beech (11-1)

Beech running back D.K. Williams
Beech running back D.K. Williams (44) runs over Smyrna linebacker Brody Hines (7) during an high school football scrimmage Friday, Aug. 9, 2024, in Hendersonville, Tenn. / Mark Zaleski / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK

Senior linebacker Gunnar Clary has been superb in the middle of Beech's defense, racking up over 70 tackles, 10-plus for a loss and multiple sacks.

18. Bartlett (7-4)

All three of the Panthers' losses have come against teams ranked in either Tennessee or Mississippi. Bartlett's season ended with a heartbreaking 17-10 loss to Houston.

19. Greeneville (10-1)

The Green Devils notched another major victory, this time a 48-10 win over Gibbs last week.

20. West (9-3)

We know the Rebels have the three losses on their record. West had another close call against Halls, 28-27 but have followed it up with three straight victories.

21. Marshall County (12-0)

The Tigers opened up the postseason with a dominant 52-13 victory over Station Camp.

22. Powell (9-3)

The Panthers' season ended last week after a narrow 25-24 loss to Sevier County.

23. Stewarts Creek (11-1)

The Red Hawks make their way into the ranks after pulling off a 17-10 victory over Brentwood last week.

24. Macon County (10-2)

Macon County enters the rankings this week after an impressive 28-15 victory over Upperman in the opening round.

25. Father Ryan (7-4)

It's really hard to fault the Irish for their four losses this season to Brentwood Academy, Ensworth and McCallie. All three teams ranked all season long in the Top 25.

Follow SBLive Tennessee throughout the 2024 high school football season for Live Updates, the most up to date Schedules & Scores and complete coverage from the preseason through the state championships!

Download the SBLive App

To get live updates on your phone - as well as follow your favorite teams and top games - you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App| Download Android App

-- Andy Villamarzo | villamarzo@scorebooklive.com | @sblivesports

Published
Andy Villamarzo
ANDY VILLAMARZO

Andy Villamarzo has been a sports writer in the Tampa Bay (FL) Area since 2007, writing for publications such as Tampa Bay Times, The Tampa Tribune, The Suncoast News, Tampa Beacon, Hernando Sun to name a few. Andy resides out of the Tarpon Springs, FL area and started as a writer with SB Live Sports in the summer of 2022 covering the Tampa Bay Area. He has quickly become one of Florida's foremost authorities on high school sports, appearing frequently on podcasts, radio programs and digital broadcasts as an expert on team rankings, recruiting and much more.

Home/Tennessee