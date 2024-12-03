Top 25 Tennessee High School Football Rankings (12/3/2024)
It’s that time of the year, everyone. High school football games continued throughout the state of Tennessee Nov. 29 and there was plenty of great action taking place.
The No. 1 team in the Volunteer State continues to remain Baylor followed by the Oakland then McCallie and Maryville.
Here’s the complete breakdown of Tennessee's elite high school football teams, heading into the state championship round of the state playoffs of the 2024 season, as we see it.
1. Baylor (12-0)
The last four wins by the Red Raiders have been very impressive, with victories over Brentwood Academy, Knoxville Catholic, Memphis University School and McCallie.
2. McCallie (10-2)
McCallie makes their way back into the top three of the rankings after soundly defeated Ensworth, 31-7.
3. Christ Presbyterian (13-0)
Senior quarterback Hutson Chance has been terrific under center this season, completing 133-of-207 passes for 2,231 yards and 24 touchdowns to just a mere four interceptions.
4. Oakland (13-1)
The Patriots dropped their first game of the season in a 32-31 loss to Ravenwood. They have bounced back with thirteen consecutive victories since then.
5. Page (14-0)
The Patriots feature one of the best defenses in the entire state, only having yielded only 31 points through 14 games. Pretty crazy stat if you ask us heading into a state title game. Incredible run for Page throughout these playoffs, but can they finish it out with a state title?
6. Houston (11-2)
What a past couple of weeks it has been for the Mustangs. Wins over Colliersville and then upending previously undefeated Ravenwood now sends Houston to the 6A state championship game.
7. Ensworth (11-1)
Ensworth's season ended with a 31-7 loss to McCallie.
8. Alcoa (11-1)
The Tornadoes had another solid win, this time in last week's tilt with Sequatchie County and rolled to a 38-3 romp.
9. Maryville (12-2)
The Red Rebels dropped their first game of the season in a 24-17 thriller to Alcoa weeks ago. Maryville followed that up with four straight wins before falling to Oakland, 21-13-, effectively ending the Red Rebels' season.
10. Brentwood Academy (8-4)
Barely falling to Baylor, 7-6 not long ago, has us feeling that Brentwood Academy actually had an argument to move up in these rankings despite the loss.
11. Ravenwood (13-1)
The Raptors' undefeated season came to an abrupt end last week in a heartbreaking 24-21 loss to Houston.
12. Collierville (11-2)
The Dragons lost their first game of the season to Houston, falling 17-13, a few weeks ago. Collierville's season ended with a 33-14 loss to Houston.
13. Riverdale (10-3)
The Warriors season ended with a 49-46 loss to Oakland.
14. Battle Ground Academy (11-2)
Battle Ground Academy advanced to the next round after a 28-21 win over Franklin Road Academy.
15. Franklin Road Academy (11-2)
The Panthers dropped their first game of the season after a 21-7 loss to Christ Presbyterian Academy a few weeks ago. FRA season ended with a 28-21 loss to Battle Ground Academy.
16. Sevier County (14-0)
Cooper Newman just keeps lighting opposing defenses up, with the sophomore quarterback completing an eye-popping 244-of-336 passes for 3,335 yards and 43 touchdowns to just one interception.
17. Anderson County (11-1-1)
The Mavericks entered the rankings last week after a 28-14 victory over Greeneville.
18. Bartlett (7-4)
All three of the Panthers' losses have come against teams ranked in either Tennessee or Mississippi. Bartlett's season ended with a heartbreaking 17-10 loss to Houston.
19. Greeneville (10-2)
The Green Devils' season ended last week after a 28-14 loss to Anderson County.
20. West (9-4)
The Rebels' season came to an end in a heartbreaking 24-17 loss to Sevier County
21. Powell (9-3)
The Panthers' season ended last week after a narrow 25-24 loss to Sevier County.
22. Stewarts Creek (11-2)
The Red Hawks' season ended last week with a 38-14 loss to No. 3-ranked Ravenwood.
23. Macon County (12-2)
Macon County had entered the rankings initially after an impressive 28-15 victory over Upperman in the regular season finale. The Tigers got the upperhand once more and now will face Melrose for the 4A state championship.
24. Father Ryan (7-4)
It's really hard to fault the Irish for their four losses this season to Brentwood Academy, Ensworth and McCallie. All three teams ranked all season long in the Top 25.
25. Melrose (12-3)
The Golden Wildcats are in the rankings for the first time after handing Anderson County its second loss of the season. Melrose reaches a TSSAA state championship game for the first time in nearly two decades.
