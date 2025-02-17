Texas No. 1 four-star receiver Ethan 'Boobie' Feaster earns UA All-America Game invite days after reclassifying
If imitation is the best form of flattery, Alabama freshman wide receiver Ryan Williams should know that he has a huge fan in DeSoto four-star wide receiver Ethan “Boobie” Feaster.
Williams, who reclassified from the 2025 class to the 2024 class while in high school to get to college a year earlier, burst on the national scene this season at age 17 in what would’ve been his senior year in high school and made a huge impact - racking up 865 yards receiving and eight touchdowns for the Crimson Tide.
Now, DeSoto four-star wide receiver Ethan ‘Boobie’ Feaster is hoping to follow in Williams’ footsteps. One of the more highly-recruited prep football players in the country with 53 Division I offers in hand, Feaster (6-foot-2, 180 pounds) turned heads on Friday when news broke that he was reclassifying from the 2027 class to the 2026 class – thus skipping his junior season altogether.
“This year, I’m giving all my favorite coaches a special Valentine’s gift,” Feaster said in a video posted on X, formerly Twitter. “I’ll be graduating next year in the class of 2026. The time is now.”
Prior to reclassification, Feaster was the No. 1 wide receiver in Texas for 2027 and the No. 4 overall prospect. He is now the No. 16 player in Texas for 2026 and No. 127 overall, per On3 rankings.
But reclassifying wasn’t the only news or the only heads he’d turn over the weekend. Feaster also impressed evaluators at an Under Armour Next camp on Feb. 16 in Dallas enough to he receive an official invitation to play in the Under Armour All-American game next season, joining fellow camp invitees Zane Rowe (DL, Guyer, 2027), Felix Ojo (OL, Mansfield Lake Ridge, 2026), Zion Robinson (WR, Mansfield, 2026), John Meredith III (DB, Euless Trinity, 2027) and Cooper Witten (DB, Argyle Liberty Christian, 2027).
A 14-stop, invitation-only camp that travels the country in search of its best high school football players, Feaster was surely someone Under Armour had their eye on well before last weekend. Like Williams, Feaster has been on scouts’ radar since an early age.
The youngest player to ever receive a five-star ranking by Rivals, Feaster received his first scholarship offer from TCU as an eighth grader, opening the floodgates for just about every FBS power to toss their hat into the ring. He has identified USC, LSU, Texas, Texas A&M and Ohio State as potential landing spots.
Feaster’s play has done nothing to discredit those offers. He amassed 634 yards on 32 catches (19.8 average) with nine touchdowns as a freshman, and 824 yards on 57 catches (14.5 average) with 13 touchdowns in 14 games this year as a sophomore while helping DeSoto to an 11-3 record and a trip to the Class 6A quarterfinals.
Averaging 16.4 yards per catch in his young career, Feaster has racked up 1,458 yards on 89 catches with 22 touchdowns in 29 varsity games.
The comparisons to Williams don’t stop with reclassifying. They’re also similar in size - Williams is 6-0, 175 - and, to some evaluators, draw significant comparisons in their game. Playing for Alabama at age 17 this season, Williams netted 865 yards and eight touchdowns on 48 catches.
But the numbers go much further than those on the field. Williams, who just turned 18, recently signed a new NIL deal to endorse nail polish, boosting his NIL valuation to nearly $2.5 million, per data from On3. Certainly not bad bread for a kid who was supposed to be sitting in a high school science class right now.
In an interview with On3, Feaster cited Williams, and NIL, as influences in his decision to reclassify.
"I saw Ryan Williams do it,” Feaster said. “That was the biggest thing. I felt like I can do it. I felt like I was ready for college.”
He reiterated that belief in himself when he announced the decision in a video posted on X, saying, “Ever since I was five years old, it was my dream to be the best player in the country. I know there’s no time to waste. I’m ready to go get it now.”