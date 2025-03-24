Aaliyah Chavez commitment news: Stories and updates as nation's No. 1 recruit prepares closes in on announcement
As decision day draws near, High School on SI has compiled the latest news and updates surrounding Lubbock Monterey senior guard Aaliyah Chavez, the nation's No. 1 women's basketball recruit, as her decision draws near.
Check back often as we will update this thread with expanding news stories and updates on the historic career of one of the nation's career scoring leaders.
Here's what No. 1 recruit Aaliyah Chavez brings to the table for her new program
Smooth as butter. Smooth as silk. Pick your cliche, the only seeming edge to Chavez's game is the one she plays with on the floor and takes into her training. She has an uncanny knack of quietly dropping 40 points, if there is such a thing, before you realize she's got 25.
Read more on what the nation's No. 1 recruit will bring to the table at her next program.
Aaliyah Chavez commitment: Where, when, and how to watch nation's No. 1 women's recruit announce her selection
Aaliyah Chavez, the nation's No. 1 recruit, is slated to announce her college decision this week. Click the link above to find out when, where and how you can watch as she is expected to make her final decision between Texas, Texas Tech, Oklahoma and South Carolina (with LSU and UCLA tossed in, to boot.)
No. 1 recruit Aaliyah Chavez makes surprise visit, excites crowd days before revealing college pick
Sooner than later, we won't have to ask whether Aaliyah Chavez will be a Sooner.
On Tuesday, March 25, she will tell the word herself when she announces her college destination. Until then, her family remains steadfast that only they'll know the answer in advance.
While that may be true, it hasn't stopped the country from buzzing anytime the young phenom makes a move. And on Saturday, just days before she's to make that announcement, she, intentionally or not, made a move that stoked the chatter.
To the excit
