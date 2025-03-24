Aaliyah Chavez commitment: Where, when, and how to watch nation's No. 1 women's recruit announce her selection
For once in her career, Aaliyah Chavez won't be one of the first high school basketball players to do what she's about to do this week.
Tens of thousands of budding young stars have gone before her in announcing their college commitments. Of course, some are more anticipated than others. And that's where she fits in.
On Tuesday, she'll make one of the most highly-anticipated college commitments from a high school girls athlete in recent memory. That's because she'll be making it on the heels of one of the greatest high school girls basketball careers of all time.
But if you can't make it to Monterey Auditorium inside Lubbock High School, don't fret. You can still watch the commitment, which takes place at 2 p.m. CT, live on ESPN's SCNext.
Read more Aaliyah Chavez news here.
Hopefully they've got the bandwidth ready, because a lot of folks will be tuning in to see the 2025 Gatorade National Player of the Year, 2025 Naismith Girls Basketball Player of the Year, 2024-2025 McDonald's High School All-American and 2025 Naismith first-team All-American make her decision.
Of course, there's plenty of reason for all of the ballyhooing. Elite performers like her don't grow on trees.
She's been the No. 1 prospect in the land for a while now. A position she quickly cemented with a blend of grit, flashy ball skills and unselfish play that would seemingly make her a fit anywhere she goes. College coaches picked up on that, too.
Close your eyes, throw a dart at a map and pick the closest town with a college. That college probably offered her at some point. But now, it's down to four. On Tuesday, she's choosing between Texas, Oklahoma, South Carolina and her hometown Texas Tech.
There's plenty of argument for any of the four finalists. Texas would keep her in-state at one of the country's premier programs, and the Longhorns have been in fierce pursuit of her - especially lately. Vic Schaefer personally attended some of her final games. Texas Tech is sort of the black sheep of the finalists - they're the only ones without a ton of recent success - but Chavez is a bit of a loyalist and undoubtedly would love to bring a championship back to her hometown.
Oklahoma, like Texas, has been in heavy pursuit of late. Chavez really turned heads on Saturday when she showed up in Norman (to much fanfare) to watch the Sooners win their first-round game of the Women's NCAA Tournament. Perhaps it's worth noting she chose not to visit Texas one last time. Norman, by the way, is also a couple of hours closer to Lubbock than Austin.
South Carolina is nowhere close to Lubbock. But Dawn Staley is always close to a national championship and that doesn't figure to change anytime soon. One of the greatest women's guards of all-time, Chavez and Staley would surely get their heads together and make a lot of trouble for opposing defenses.
Chavez just got the taste of her first state championship, helping Monterey win the Class 5A Division II title for the first time in 44 years while being named UIL 5A-II finals MVP with 19 points. Does Staley convince her to come chase more gold in Columbia?
We can now call Chavez one of the greatest women's high school guards of all-time. She finished her career at Monterey with 4,796 points, ranking 14th on the all-time national scoring list. She surpassed Delta Academy’s Lindsay Roy (2008-12, Marks, Mississippi), according toMaxPreps girls basketball records.
After ranking 16th in single-season scoring as a junior with 1,324 points, Chavez surpassed that mark this season with 1,451 points, placing her 10th all-time. She bumped Southeast Lauderdale’s Monique Horner (2000-01, Meridian, Mississippi) to 11th on the list.
Chavez is the only player to crack the top 20 in all-time single-season scoring since Bishop’s Destiny Littleton (La Jolla, Calif.) posted 1,366 points in the 2016-17 season. She also joins an elite group of just five players who have appeared multiple times in the top 20, alongside Geri Grigsby (McDowell, Kentucky, 1976-77), Adriana McGowen (Goodrich, Texas, 2004-05), Victoria Vivians (Scott Central, Forest, Mississippi, 2013-14), and Mary Katheryn Govero (Mt. Salus Christian, Clinton, Mississippi, 2005-06).
Over 150 career games, Chavez amassed 4,796 points, 1,279 rebounds, 771 assists, 476 steals, and 134 blocks. She averaged an astonishing 31.97 points, 8.5 rebounds, 5.1 assists, and 3.1 steals per game, cementing her place among the greatest high school players in history.
More national high school sports links:
High School On SI will serve as the premier destination for high school sports fans, delivering unparalleled coverage of high school athletics nationwide through in-depth stories, recruiting coverage, rankings, highlights and much more. The launch of a dedicated high school experience expands Sports Illustrated’s reach to even more local communities as fans can now truly follow athletes from “preps to the pros” on a single platform, bringing them closer to the action than ever before. For more information, visit si.com/high-school.
Download the SBLive App
To get live updates on your phone — as well as follow your favorite teams and top games — you can download the SBLive Sports app: