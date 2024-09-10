Allen races past Cedar Hill in Texas high school football game (photos)
Allen beat Cedar Hill 42-14 in a Texas high school football Week 2 showdown on Friday evening at Longhorn Stadium in Cedar Hill, Texas.
The Eagles (2-0) entered the week ranked No. 23 in Texas and rose to No. 21 after the win.
Quarterback Brady Bricker threw for 141 yards, rushed for 52 more and scored three total touchdowns to lead the Eagles.
-- Andy Buhler | andy@scorebooklive.com | @sblivetx