Andre Salazar Proves Size Doesn’t Define Greatness — Meet the Dual-Threat QB Taking Texas by Storm
Andre Salazar, the class of 2026 dual threat quarterback at Langham Creek (TX), is showing us every week why he deserves to be in the conversation as one of the top quarterbacks in the Lone Star state.
Salazar isn't only making big plays on the field but is an extraordinary student athlete, sporting a 5.3 GPA on a 6.0 scale. Salazar has played in both California and Texas, proving no matter where he goes he will lead and leave his team better than he found it. So far this season Salazar has thrown for 1,207 yards and nine touchdowns.
Recently, Salazar sat down for a QA with High School On SI.
Q&A with dual-threat out of Houston, TX Andre Salazar
Myckena Guerrero: Why do you love to lead and play the quarterback position you can tell every time you step on the field you are so passionate about the game. Where did that stem from?
Andre Salazar: "It’s something about the qb position that makes me love the game even more being able to have the ball in my hands almost every play controlling the tempo of the game and also being able to showcase my abilities. Leading the team also is a big part and I feel I do a pretty good job doing that getting the guys mindset right either if that’s leading by example or telling them to lock in. That stemmed from a young age started playing football since i was six But only grown since then being doubted, being told i’m not good enough, that i’m not tall enough, only made me more passionate about the game. It only fueled me to want to prove everyone wrong and to anyone who never trusted my abilities and since i’m not the tallest not the biggest I got to work 2x harder and that’s what I love."
MG: You’ve got that perfect dual threat style that everyone loves to see but when did you realize football was something you wanted to pursue?
AS: "I realized i wanted to pursue football since a young age once that ball touched my hands i never let go and when you grow up with that ball it becomes a part of you and your personality and the love for the game."
MG: Who has inspired you to be the athlete and person you are today?
AS: "The person that aspired me to be the athlete i am today is my dad pushing me everyday even on those days you don’t feel like doing nothing my dad was always there to push me and i would never be where i am today if it wasn’t for him. Me and my dad have a tough love relationship and that’s where i get my toughness from is him he taught me nothings ever given to me and i’ve had to earn everything I have now."
MG: Coming from California to Texas what was the biggest change if any and do you think having to acclimate to another state has helped you progress?
AS: I" would say the biggest change from california to texas is definitely the heat didn’t realize how bad it was until summer hit. But another reason is family and freinds not having no family or freinds in texas sucked not being able to see family everyday just made me feel alone sometimes. But i feel the move has helped my progress a lot texas is a big football state so there is always a lot of recruitment going down over here and they take football a lot more serious."
MG: How important is it for you to represent the Hispanic culture on and off the field?
AS: "Being able to represent the hispanic culture is amazing I feel they underestimate us a lot so I love going out there showing what us hispanics can do I also love inspiring the next generation with how i play and try to help our community to pursue their dreams because I see myself being in there position."
MG: What would you like coaches and recruiters to know about to and what you will bring to their program?
AS: "I would like coaches to know that im a winner and i’ll do whatever it takes to help the team whether that’s me playing defense offense anywhere I’m willing to put 110% everyday."
MG: When all is said and done what type of legacy do you hope to leave behind?
AS: "The legacy i want to leave behind is no matter your size, background, or position, hard work can take you far. I want people to remember me as someone who never quit and always found a way to get better. People don’t realize the sacrifice its not a game it’s life."