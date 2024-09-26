Atascocita leads King in 2Q: Live score, updates of Texas high school football clash (9/26/2024)
Nationally ranked Atascocita faces King in a district opener to kick off Week 5 of the 2024 Texas high school football season on Thursday night.
The two face off at 7 p.m. Central time. The game will be streamed live on NFHS Network (subscription only).
SECOND QUARTER
TOUCHDOWN, Atacocita - Hey, a passing score! Mack finds Toney up the seam for a 24-yard score. (Atacocita, 40-7, 1:41).
TOUCHDOWN, Atacocita - Oklahoma commit Blaylock is up to a fifth touchdown, and he is having great success breaking through first level up the gut and finding no defender. This was a 64-yarder. PAT run failed. (Atacocita, 33-7, 3:58).
TOUCHDOWN, Atacocita - Oklahoma commit Blaylock keeps adding to his big night with a fourth score, this time up the gut for 55 yards. Tried a fake PAT attempt but was stopped short. Wiley ejected for second unsportsmanlike conduct penalty for King. (Atacocita, 27-7, 6:10).
TOUCHDOWN, Atacocita - Oklahoma commit Blaylock now has a hat trick in first 14 minutes. This time, he uses his elite speed and outraces defense down the right sideline for score. (Atacocita, 21-7, 9:32).
TOUCHDOWN, Atacocita - Oklahoma commit Blaylock does it again, this time on a 1-yard run on fourth and goal. Call on touchdown was debated as one side judge said Blaylock was stopped. (Atacocita, 14-7, 11:46).
FIRST QUARTER
TOUCHDOWN, King - In direct snap, Sims weaves through first level, cuts back to left and is gone for 34-yard score. Caps 71-yard series. (Atacocita, 7-7, 7:08).
TOUCHDOWN, Atacocita - After interception near midfield, Eagles go right down the field, and get a scoring run right up the middle from Oklahoma commit Blaylock. (7-7, 2:54).
About King
Key players— RB Max Assink, WR/DB Dani Bowler, QB Brant Heppner, DL Blake Holman, TE/LB Isaiah Oudman
About Atascocita
Is there a more exciting team in Texas right now? After handing nationally ranked Westlake a historic home loss, 3-star running back-turned QB1 Cardae Mack and Oklahoma committed four-star running back Tory Blaylock are big reasons why the Eagles are now nationally ranked.
Key players— ATH/DB Brady Beaner, RB/DB Brock Beaner, TE/DB Micah Dickison, QB Ryan Harrington, WR/LB Rylin Lang,
-- Todd Milles | todd@scorebooklive.com | @sblivetx