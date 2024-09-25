Top 25 Texas high school football rankings (9/25/2024)
Week 4 of the 2024 Texas high school football season is in the books and Week 5 quickly approaches in the Lone Star State.
No. 6 Westlake ran away from then-No. 11 Steele on the road in the game of Week 4 and the rest of the Top 10 rolled. The two teams that dropped? The Woodlands (3-1) after a loss to Willis, which debuts at No. 23 this week, and Tyler Chapel Hill was walloped by Carthage.
Who rose and who fell? Here are the 25 best Texas high school football teams, spanning all classifications, associations and corners of the state, as determined by SBLive staff:
TOP 25 TEXAS FOOTBALL RANKINGS
As of Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2024
1. Duncanville (3-0)
Up next: At Skyline, Friday, 7 p.m. | Last week: 1 | National: 4
Keelon Russell looked as good as ever in a blowout of Waxahachie, hitting 18 of 23 targets for 351 yards and six TDs.
2. North Crowley (4-0)
Up next: Against Mansfield Legacy, Friday, 7 p.m. | Prev. ranking: No. 2 | National: 7
Chris Jimerson Jr. has thrown for 260 yards and four TDs per game for four straight weeks and that's thanks in part to Quinten Gibson, who has 20 catches for 506 yards and 15 total touchdowns in just four games. Appointment viewing.
3. North Shore (3-0)
Up next: Against Humble, Thursday, 7 p.m. | Prev. ranking: No. 3 | National: 8
After a Week 4 Bye, the undefeated Mustangswill start 6A District 23 play at home against undefeated Humble.
4. DeSoto (3-1)
Up next: At Waxahachie, Friday, 7 p.m. | Last week: 5 | National: 11
What are the early returns of the dynamic rushing duo of 4-stars Deondrae Riden Jr. and Myson Johnson-Cook? As strong as anticipated. Riden, a Texas A&M commit, is averaging 106 yards per game through four games with five TDs on the season, Johnson-Cook, a sophomore, had 274 yards and five more TDs, QB Kelden Ryan had 384 yards and eight TDs on the ground and sophomore SaRod Baker has recorded 10 carries for 145 yards and three TDs.
5. Atascocita (3-0)
Up next: Against King, Thursday, 7 p.m. | Last week: 4 | National: 16
The now-nationally ranked Eagles got to enjoy a bye after handing nationally ranked Westlake a historic home loss.
6. Austin Westlake (3-1)
Up next: Against Akins, Oct. 3 | Last week: 6 | National: 19
The Chaps, to their credit, have endured a tough first four weeks ahead of its first bye in Week 5. Westlake properly put its Week 3 loss to Atascocita behind it by blasting a very good Steele team, 41-16.
7. Southlake Carroll (4-0)
Up next: Against Timber Creek, Friday, 7 p.m. | Last week: 7 | National: Bubble
For all that's made of the Dragons next-level rush attack, junior QB Angelo Renda stole the show in a 56-48 win over Trinity. He completed 28 of 36 passes for 376 yards and five TDs.
8. Summer Creek (3-0)
Up next: At Channelview, Friday, 7 p.m. | Last week: 8
How about another week without a point allowed? Thedefending 6A Division II state runners-up are back on the road at Channelview and have outscored opponents 156-0 through four games.
9. Lake Travis (4-0)
Up next: At Bowie, Friday, 7:30 p.m. | Last week: 9
The Cavaliers are 0-4, fresh off of a rod blowout of winless San Marcos.
10. Port Neches-Groves (3-0)
Up next: Against Lake Creek, Friday, 7 p.m. | Last week: 10
Handed Beaumont United its first loss of the early season, 45-14, and are in store for another favorable Week 3 matchup: 0-3 La Porte.
11. Denton Ryan (3-0)
Up next: Against Granbury, Thursday, 7 p.m. | Last week: 12
After a two-score win over Eaton in Week 1, Ryan rolled with two straight wins before a Week 4 bye.
12. Alamo Heights (4-0)
Up next: Against Tyler, Friday, 7 p.m. | Last week: 14
Michael Terry III exploded for 245 yards and three touchdowns.
13. Cibolo-Steele (3-1)
Up next: Against Clemens, Friday, 7:30 p.m. | Last week: 11
After Oklahoma commit Jonathan Hatton's early 75-yard TD put them up 10-3, it appeared the Knights might do what Atascocita did to Westlake a week ago. Went for 38 straight points as Chad Warner, Jalen Cooper, Royal Capell still make up one of the state's most prolific offenses.
14. Katy (3-1)
Up next: At Seven Lakes, Thursday, 7 p.m. | Last week: 15
Beat Cinco Ranch 52-7 last Thursday and have another Thursday game ahead of us.
15. Aledo (3-1)
Up next: At Fossil Ridge, Thursday, 7 p.m. | Last week: 16
The Bearcats blasted Birdville 56-0 and are winners of three in a after dropping its first game of the season to Guyer.
16. South Oak Cliff (2-2)
Up next: Against Adamson, Friday, 7:30 p.m. | Last week: 17
After a three-week gauntlet at No. 3 North Shore, against No. 1 Duncanville, then at Longview in East Texas, the Bears won big, beating Spruce 62-0.
17. Frisco Lone Star (4-0)
Up next: Against Heritage, Thursday, 7 p.m. | Last week: 18
Karece Hoyt had 664 passing yards through three games and had six total touchdowns in a 62-7 win over Centennial in Week 4.
18. Coppell (3-0)
Up next: Against Hebron, Thursday, 7 p.m. | Last week: 19
Quarterback Eddie Griffin and Coppell are rolling and rested after a Week 4 bye.
19. Allen (4-0)
Up next: At McKinney, Friday, 7 p.m. | Last week: 20
Donnell Gee Jr. had 10 catches for 124 yards and a touchdown in a 38-21 win over Plano.
20. A&M Consolidated (4-0)
Up next: At Anderson, Friday, 7 p.m. | Last week: 24
The battle of College Station featured a decisive, long big-man touchdown, a first-ever rivalry win for A&M Consolidated and a strong showing from Consol after debuting in the rankings.
21. Texarkana Texas (4-0)
Up next: Against Hallsville, Friday, 5:30 p.m. | Last week: 22
Win of the week in the Top 25? The Tigersscored a gutsy nail-biter in Arkansas over defending 7A champ Fayetteville — one decided by a two-point conversion pass from Kameron Wrightner to Shavante Montgomery.
22. Stephenville (4-0)
Up next: Against Stephenville, Friday, 7 p.m. | Last week: 25
Tristian Gentry caught eight passes for 123 yards and two TDs as the Yellowjackets rolled.
23. Willis (4-0)
Up next: Against Cleveland, Friday, 7 p.m. | Last week: NR
Four weeks into the season, Willis is 4-0 and humming behind star wideout/defensive back Jermaine Bishop. The 4-star wideout/corner has 530 receiving yards and six touchdown on just 23 catches in four games.
24. Fort Bend Ridge Point (3-1)
Up next: Against Tyler, Friday, 7 p.m. | Last week: 13
Through four games, Austin Carlisle has 1,015 passing yards with 13 TDs and two TDs and 337 yards and four TDs on the ground.
25. Highland Park (3-1)
Up next: Against Tyler, Friday, 7 p.m. | Last week: 13
Lost to Colorado Class 5A power Cherry Creek in a high-scoring shootout in the Mile High City, 51-39.
DROPPED
The Woodlands (3-1)
Tyler Chapel Hill (3-1)
-- Andy Buhler | andy@scorebooklive.com | @sblivetx