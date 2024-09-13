Live score updates: Westlake vs. Atascocita in Texas high school football
It's No. 4 vs. No. 6 in Texas high school football Friday night when Austin Westlake hosts Humble Atascocita.
Westlake is ranked No. 11 in the national SBLive/SI Top 25 and No. 4 in Texas. Atascocita — ranked No. 6 in the state — is sure to crack the national rankings with a road win Friday, Sept. 13, at Chaparral Stadium.
PREGAME
Atascocita makes the nearly 200-mile trek to Austin with a 2-0 record, fresh off a 41-24 win last week against Katy.
The Eagles have gotten strong outings from running back Tory Blaylock, an Oklahoma commit, butthey’ve also gotten a jolt from QB Cardae Mack, a converted tailback.
Westlake also enters the game 2-0, with a dominant 63-7 victory against San Benito last week and a 35-14 win in Week 1 over Prosper.
Westlake quarterback Rees Wise earned the starting job last year as a sophomore, and he's off to a strong start as a junior with 494 yards passing and six touchdowns (no interceptions) through two games. The defense is led by LB Elliott Schaper (6-3, 210) and DL Maddox Flynt (6-2, 270).
