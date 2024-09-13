High School

Live score updates: Westlake vs. Atascocita in Texas high school football

Westlake enters the game ranked No. 11 in the nation, and both are Top 10 in Texas

Mike Swanson, SBLive Sports

Westlake hurdles through the Lake Travis defense in a 2023 high school football game in Texas.
Westlake hurdles through the Lake Travis defense in a 2023 high school football game in Texas. / Paul Brick

It's No. 4 vs. No. 6 in Texas high school football Friday night when Austin Westlake hosts Humble Atascocita.

Westlake is ranked No. 11 in the national SBLive/SI Top 25 and No. 4 in Texas. Atascocita — ranked No. 6 in the state — is sure to crack the national rankings with a road win Friday, Sept. 13, at Chaparral Stadium.

HS FOOTBALL SCOREBOARD |  TEXAS HS FOOTBALL SCOREBOARD | RECRUITING UPDATES 

Follow along below for live updates once the game starts, with the kickoff scheduled for 7 p.m. CT.

You can also watch Atascocita at Westlake live on the NFHS Network.

(Refresh for the latest updates)

PREGAME

Atascocita makes the nearly 200-mile trek to Austin with a 2-0 record, fresh off a 41-24 win last week against Katy.

The Eagles have gotten strong outings from running back Tory Blaylock, an Oklahoma commit, butthey’ve also gotten a jolt from QB Cardae Mack, a converted tailback.

Westlake also enters the game 2-0, with a dominant 63-7 victory against San Benito last week and a 35-14 win in Week 1 over Prosper.

Westlake quarterback Rees Wise earned the starting job last year as a sophomore, and he's off to a strong start as a junior with 494 yards passing and six touchdowns (no interceptions) through two games. The defense is led by LB Elliott Schaper (6-3, 210) and DL Maddox Flynt (6-2, 270).

-- Mike Swanson | swanson@scorebooklive | @sblivesports

Published
