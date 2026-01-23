Austin Area High School Boys Basketball Schedule & Scores - January 23, 2026
There are 32 games scheduled across the Austin metro area on Friday, January 23. You can follow every game live on our Austin Metro High School Boys Basketball Scoreboard.
Austin High School Boys Basketball Schedule - January 23, 2026
There are a few marquee matchups in the Austin area Friday night that include some of Texas's top teams:
Tivy vs New Braunfels — 6:30 PM
Wimberley vs Fredericksburg — 6:30 PM
Smithson Valley vs Boerne — 6:30 PM
Davenport vs Canyon Lake — 6:30 PM
Round Rock vs McNeil — 7:00 PM
Hutto vs Manor — 7:00 PM
Rouse vs Liberty Hill — 7:00 PM
Stony Point vs Vista Ridge — 7:00 PM
Leander vs Hays — 7:00 PM
Lockhart vs Glenn — 7:00 PM
Weiss vs Elgin — 7:00 PM
Georgetown vs East View — 7:00 PM
Pflugerville vs Pflugerville Connally — 7:00 PM
Cedar Park vs Lehman — 7:00 PM
Round Rock Westwood vs Cedar Ridge — 7:00 PM
San Marcos vs Canyon — 7:00 PM
Bastrop vs Cedar Creek — 7:00 PM
La Grange vs Navasota — 7:30 PM
Jarrell vs Marble Falls — 7:30 PM
Del Valle vs Bowie — 7:30 PM
Dripping Springs vs Austin — 7:30 PM
Lampasas vs Burnet — 7:30 PM
Taylor vs Salado — 7:45 PM
Caldwell vs Giddings — 7:45 PM
Liberal Arts and Science Academy (LASA) vs McCallum — 8:00 PM
Travis vs Northeast Early College — 8:00 PM
Manor New Tech vs LBJ Austin — 8:00 PM
Legacy Ranch vs Eastside Early College — 8:00 PM
Bellville vs Smithville — 8:00 PM
Crockett vs Anderson — 8:00 PM
Lago Vista vs Austin Achieve — 8:00 PM
Westlake vs Akins — 8:00 PM
