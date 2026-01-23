Los Angeles Metro High School Boys Basketball Schedule & Scores - January 23, 2026
There are 186 games scheduled across the Los Angeles metro area on Friday, January 23. You can follow every game live on our Los Angeles Metro High School Boys Basketball Scoreboard.
Los Angeles Metro High School Boys Basketball Schedule - January 23, 2026
The marquee matchups of the day include some of California's top-ranked teams as Corona Centennial takes on Santiago and Canyon hosts Crean Lutheran.
Forest Lake Academy vs. Loma Linda Academy – 11:40 AM
The SEED School of LA vs. West Adams – 2:30 PM
Capistrano Valley Christian vs. Lakeland – 3:00 PM
Collegedale Academy vs. Loma Linda Academy – 3:10 PM
Roybal vs. Belmont – 4:00 PM
Robert F. Kennedy Community vs. Bernstein – 4:00 PM
Contreras vs. Mendez – 4:00 PM
Harbor Teacher vs. View Park – 4:00 PM
Legacy vs. Huntington Park – 4:00 PM
South East vs. Roosevelt – 4:00 PM
Garfield vs. Bell – 4:00 PM
Angelou vs. Santee – 4:00 PM
Los Angeles vs. Diego Rivera Learning Complex – 4:00 PM
Manual Arts vs. Jefferson – 4:00 PM
Marquez vs. Sotomayor – 4:00 PM
Torres vs. Maywood CES – 4:00 PM
Lincoln vs. Wilson – 4:00 PM
Locke vs. Dymally – 4:30 PM
Los Angeles CES vs. Westchester – 4:30 PM
Eagle Rock vs. Marshall – 4:30 PM
Bravo vs. Franklin – 4:30 PM
Rancho Dominguez vs. San Pedro – 4:30 PM
Banning vs. Carson – 4:30 PM
Azusa vs. Duarte – 4:30 PM
Lutheran/Orange vs. Los Altos – 4:30 PM
Frazier Mountain vs. Desert – 5:00 PM
Reseda vs. Van Nuys – 5:30 PM
Kennedy vs. Sylmar – 5:30 PM
Panorama vs. Canoga Park – 5:30 PM
Banning vs. Cathedral City – 5:30 PM
Needles vs. Lincoln County – 6:00 PM
Sultana vs. Oak Hills – 6:00 PM
Hawthorne vs. Centennial/Compton – 6:00 PM
Century vs. Magnolia – 6:00 PM
North Hollywood vs. Verdugo Hills – 6:00 PM
Palisades vs. Venice – 6:00 PM
Fairfax vs. University – 6:00 PM
Taft vs. Chatsworth – 6:00 PM
Anaheim vs. Western – 6:00 PM
Los Amigos vs. Savanna – 6:00 PM
Estancia vs. La Quinta/Westminster – 6:00 PM
Crenshaw vs. George Washington Prep – 6:00 PM
King/Drew vs. Jordan – 6:00 PM
Narbonne vs. Gardena – 6:00 PM
Bolsa Grande vs. Santa Ana Valley – 6:00 PM
Sierra Vista vs. Garey – 6:00 PM
Apple Valley vs. Serrano – 6:00 PM
Eastside vs. Antelope Valley – 6:00 PM
Baldwin Park vs. Nogales – 6:00 PM
Indian Springs vs. San Bernardino – 6:00 PM
Miller vs. Entrepreneur/Highland – 6:00 PM
Burroughs/Ridgecrest vs. Hesperia – 6:00 PM
Citrus Hill vs. Lakeside – 6:15 PM
Norte Vista vs. Patriot – 6:30 PM
Valencia/Valencia vs. Saugus – 6:30 PM
Golden Valley vs. Castaic – 6:30 PM
Arroyo vs. South El Monte – 6:30 PM
Canyon/Canyon vs. West Ranch – 6:30 PM
Alhambra vs. Bell Gardens – 6:30 PM
Montebello vs. Mark Keppel – 6:30 PM
Fullerton vs. Katella – 6:30 PM
West Covina vs. Northview – 6:30 PM
Charter Oak vs. Wilson (HH) – 6:30 PM
Covina vs. Rowland – 6:30 PM
Summit vs. Orange Cove – 6:30 PM
Saddleback vs. Rancho Alamitos – 6:30 PM
Gabrielino vs. Mountain View – 6:30 PM
San Gabriel vs. Schurr – 6:30 PM
Muir vs. Burbank – 6:30 PM
Lancaster vs. Quartz Hill – 6:30 PM
Knight vs. Palmdale – 6:30 PM
Littlerock vs. Highland – 6:30 PM
El Monte vs. Marshall – 6:30 PM
Canyon Springs vs. Vista del Lago – 6:30 PM
Heritage vs. Paloma Valley – 6:30 PM
Walnut vs. Ayala – 6:30 PM
Diamond Bar vs. Glendora – 6:30 PM
Bonita vs. Claremont – 6:30 PM
Ganesha vs. Edgewood – 6:30 PM
Bassett vs. La Puente – 6:30 PM
Workman vs. Pomona – 6:30 PM
Rubidoux vs. Jurupa Valley – 6:30 PM
Ramona vs. La Sierra – 6:30 PM
Glendale vs. Crescenta Valley – 6:45 PM
Arcadia vs. Pasadena – 6:45 PM
Hoover vs. Burroughs/Burbank – 6:45 PM
Centennial/Corona vs. Santiago/Corona – 7:00 PM
Don Bosco Tech vs. Bishop Amat – 7:00 PM
Oxnard vs. San Marcos – 7:00 PM
Lakewood vs. Poly/Long Beach – 7:00 PM
Cabrillo/Long Beach vs. Compton – 7:00 PM
Tesoro vs. Capistrano Valley – 7:00 PM
St. Francis vs. Loyola – 7:00 PM
Mira Costa vs. Palos Verdes – 7:00 PM
Rosamond vs. Mammoth – 7:00 PM
Dos Pueblos vs. Rio Mesa – 7:00 PM
Artesia vs. Oxford Academy – 7:00 PM
Pacifica/Oxnard vs. Ventura – 7:00 PM
Kern Valley vs. Bishop Union – 7:00 PM
Redondo Union vs. Wiseburn-Da Vinci – 7:00 PM
Silver Valley vs. Riverside Prep – 7:00 PM
St. Bernard vs. St. Monica Prep – 7:00 PM
Arleta vs. Chavez – 7:00 PM
San Juan Hills vs. Dana Hills – 7:00 PM
Mt. Carmel vs. Fallbrook – 7:00 PM
Warner vs. Santa Rosa Academy – 7:00 PM
Cleveland vs. Birmingham – 7:00 PM
Granada Hills Charter vs. El Camino Real – 7:00 PM
Oak Park vs. Village Christian – 7:00 PM
San Jacinto Leadership Academy vs. Temecula Prep – 7:00 PM
Geffen Academy vs. Hawthorne Math & Science Academy – 7:00 PM
Paramount vs. Firebaugh – 7:00 PM
Buena vs. Santa Barbara – 7:00 PM
Holtville vs. Palo Verde Valley – 7:00 PM
Newport Harbor vs. Fountain Valley – 7:00 PM
Cate vs. St. Bonaventure – 7:00 PM
Huntington Beach vs. Los Alamitos – 7:00 PM
San Clemente vs. El Toro – 7:00 PM
Trabuco Hills vs. Beckman – 7:00 PM
Mayfair vs. Gahr – 7:00 PM
Cypress vs. La Habra – 7:00 PM
La Salle vs. Salesian – 7:00 PM
Corona del Mar vs. Marina – 7:00 PM
Crean Lutheran vs. Canyon/Anaheim – 7:00 PM
Murrieta Valley vs. Great Oak – 7:00 PM
Santa Monica vs. Beverly Hills – 7:00 PM
Lynwood vs. Warren – 7:00 PM
St. Genevieve vs. Salesian – 7:00 PM
Thousand Oaks vs. Oaks Christian – 7:00 PM
St. Paul vs. St. Pius X-St. Matthias Academy – 7:00 PM
Valley Christian/Cerritos vs. Maranatha – 7:00 PM
Murrieta Mesa vs. Chaparral – 7:00 PM
Vista Murrieta vs. Temecula Valley – 7:00 PM
Verbum Dei vs. Bishop Montgomery – 7:00 PM
Westlake vs. Calabasas – 7:00 PM
Mary Star of the Sea vs. Paraclete – 7:00 PM
Bellflower vs. La Mirada – 7:00 PM
Norco vs. Corona – 7:00 PM
Sonora vs. Yorba Linda – 7:00 PM
Laguna Beach vs. St. Margaret's – 7:00 PM
Irvine vs. Sage Hill – 7:00 PM
Northwood vs. Woodbridge – 7:00 PM
University vs. Portola – 7:00 PM
Moorpark vs. Simi Valley – 7:00 PM
Camarillo vs. Royal – 7:00 PM
Pacifica (GG) vs. El Modena – 7:00 PM
Crossroads vs. Viewpoint – 7:00 PM
Campbell Hall vs. Windward – 7:00 PM
Agoura vs. Newbury Park – 7:00 PM
Troy vs. Brea Olinda – 7:00 PM
Villa Park vs. El Dorado – 7:00 PM
El Rancho vs. La Serna – 7:00 PM
Santa Fe vs. Whittier – 7:00 PM
Mission Viejo vs. Aliso Niguel – 7:00 PM
El Segundo vs. West Torrance – 7:00 PM
Rancho Verde vs. Liberty – 7:00 PM
Arlington vs. Perris – 7:00 PM
Hemet vs. Moreno Valley – 7:00 PM
North, JW vs. Valley View – 7:00 PM
Blair vs. South Pasadena – 7:00 PM
Temple City vs. Monrovia – 7:00 PM
La Canada vs. San Marino – 7:00 PM
Big Bear vs. University Prep – 7:00 PM
Wilson/Long Beach vs. Millikan – 7:00 PM
Whittier Christian vs. Heritage Christian – 7:00 PM
Rialto vs. Fontana – 7:00 PM
South Torrance vs. North Torrance – 7:00 PM
Redlands East Valley vs. Citrus Valley – 7:00 PM
Downey vs. Norwalk – 7:00 PM
Turlock vs. Downey – 7:30 PM
Leuzinger vs. Culver City – 7:30 PM
Summit vs. Notre Dame/Riverside – 7:30 PM
Lawndale vs. Inglewood – 7:30 PM
Boron vs. California City – 7:30 PM
Santa Paula vs. Foothill Tech – 7:30 PM
Cerritos vs. Whitney – 7:30 PM
Woodcrest Christian vs. Aquinas – 7:30 PM
Pioneer vs. Glenn – 7:30 PM
Arrowhead Christian vs. Ontario Christian – 7:30 PM
St. Mary's vs. Mater Dei – 9:00 PM
