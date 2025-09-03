Baby Gronk Hurdles Defenders, Scores 5 Touchdowns In Middle School Debut
If you ever catch yourself scrolling on social media you've probably come across Madden San Miguel, AKA "Baby Gronk."
From a young age, the kid from Texas has been making headlines throughout social media as an elite football "Celebrity." From posting workouts, visiting schools and creating content with high profile athletes and public figures, he has solidified himself in the world of football, especially with over 691,000 followers on Instagram alone.
Baby Gronk Reclassifies from the Class of 2032 to 2031
Earlier this year the ATH recruit reclassified from the class of 2032 to the 2031 class. The viral sensation has already received scholarship offers before stepping foot onto a high school football field. One of the first to offer San Miguel was Coach DeSean Jackson of Delaware State and, on August 16, 2025, Baby Gronk posted on Instagram, "Blessed to receive an offer from Murray State University."
The Method Behind Baby Gronk
Madden San Miguel became a viral sensation and to this day people are awaiting to see what's next for Baby Gronk and that's all due to his father Jake San Miguel's work behind the scenes. Back in 2023 Jake was asked by The Athletic, what exactly is the method to the rise of Baby Gronk:
"Everything we do for content is on purpose. Everything is planned out," Jake San Miguel told The Athletic. "Just being a creator and being an influencer. The internet and real life and his training are kept separate. He is actually really advanced and very good at football, and he plays five sports. A lot of people don’t know this about him, but he is a better baseball player than football player. He’s a really humble kid. Straight-A student. The internet shows one thing, but he is the kid you want at your house. He’s that kid. Everything we’re doing, it looks like a show. It’s not reality. I know how to balance the internet and real life. I don’t think my son is a God or better than all these other kids out there. His goal is to go to the NFL. But the NFL is rare. It’s hard to make. So my goal is to build him a platform and a following where he is making money now and it’s going into a savings account."
Baby Gronk has continued to show the work he has been putting in over the years and now you see him hurdling defenders. In his middle school debut the ATH accounted for five touchdowns, 200 all purpose yards on offense and one pick-six. Watch the video below to see Baby Gronk in action.