Texas Southlake Carroll 3-star high school QB Angelo Renda commits to Pitt
Texas Southlake Carroll High School has quite a history with producing high-level, suceessfull quarterbacks. Former college and NFL quarterbacks Greg McElroy and Chase Daniel are some of the notable signal-callers to come through the pipeline.
On Wednesday, a current Dragons great announced his college plans, as junior Angelo Renda (6-foot 190 pounds) announced in a post on X, formerly Twitter, that he has committed to Pitt.
A problem for opposing defenders due to his ability to effectively run or pass, Renda guided the Dragons to a 15-1 record last season and a runner-up finish in the Class 6A-Division II playoff while passing for 3,901 yards, 40 touchdowns and 11 interceptions while also rushing for 667 yards and 14 touchdowns.
Renda also considered Jacksonville State, SMU and UTSA, among others.
He is rated a three-star recruit by 247Sports, who also lists him as the No. 72 quarterback in the country and No. 113 overall in Texas.
The Panthers went 7-6 last season under coach Pat Narduzzi, who is in his 10th season at Pitt.