Breakout Texas high school sophomore quarterback has transferred
When opportunities present themselves, Brody Bartee has a propensity to capitalize.
When Bellaire Episcopal starting senior quarterback Tyler Bloomgren went down with an injury four games into last season, Bartee stepped up. In his first varsity action, the 6-foot-1, 170-pound sophomore stepped in and completed 60.5-percent of his passes (178-of-294) for 2,201 yards, 23 touchdowns and 10 interceptions.
Now, he'll try to capitalize on a new opportunity, at a new school, in a new situation. On Jan. 9, Bartee announced he has transferred to Missouri City Ridge Point, part of Fort Bend ISD.
"I have cherished every moment at Episcopal, where I’ve grown not just as a student and athlete, but as a person," Bartee said in a statement on X, formerly Twitter. "From the incredible friendships to the unforgettable games under the Friday night lights, to the memories I created with my brother and teammates, the support and love I’ve felt from the Knight family will always hold a special place in my heart. I am beyond grateful for the amazing teachers, coaches, and teammates who’ve shaped and supported me along the way."
Ridge Point went 10-2 last season and finished 7-0 in district play. Bartee figures to play a prominent role with the Panthers.
"As I begin this new chapter at Ridge Point, I am ready to bring the same passion, determination and spirit to the field and the classroom. I am excited to finish out my next 2.5 years as a Panther and continue chasing my dreams in football and beyond.
"Thank you, Episcopal, for being such a wonderful part of my journey," he added. "And here’s to the exciting road ahead at Ridge Point!"