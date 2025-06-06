Calallen vs. Pleasant Grove: Texas Class 4A Division I baseball state championship; preview, live scoring, updates
The Class 4A Division I state championship will feature a heavyweight clash Friday at Dell Diamond as top-ranked Corpus Christi Calallen (34-2) takes on a streaking Texarkana Pleasant Grove (35-4) club with a shot at its fourth state title. First pitch is set for noon.
Be sure to bookmark this page and check back in often once the game begins at noon for live stats, highlights and game updates that will go in the expandable space below throughout the game. We encourage you to share this page with friends and on social media platforms. You can also watch the game live (fees apply) on NFHS Network.
Pleasant Grove returned to form at the right time. After dropping three of their last seven regular season games, the Hawks have caught fire in the postseason, going 10-0 and pitching five shutouts. The junior-heavy rotation has held playoff opponents to eight total runs, while Hunter Rose, Spencer Browning, Walker Wright and others have proven capable of carrying the load both on the mound and at the plate. Rose, a two-way junior, leads the team in batting at .430 and has posted a 10-1 record as a starter.
To win it all, though, the Hawks must go through one of the most complete lineups in the state. Calallen enters with a deep, balanced roster and a 13-game win streak. The Wildcats have scored double-digit runs 19 times this season and are hitting well over .400 as a team during the playoffs. Their staff is led by Chase Lynch (5-0), Drayton Mitchell (9-0), and Hayden Brock (7-0), while hitters like Blake Quinn (.598), Angel Acuna (.500), and Carson Klostermann (.500) have anchored a dangerous order.
Calallen has three state titles in its history and is making its 14th appearance at the tournament. Pleasant Grove is in the state tournament for the 11th time and last won it all in 2020. The Hawks’ path to this final included sweeps of Caddo Mills, Henderson, Frisco Panther Creek, Lindale and Seminole, with strong pitching the difference in several tight games.
With both teams unbeaten in the playoffs, the margin for error figures to be thin. Calallen’s firepower will test Pleasant Grove’s depth on the mound, while the Hawks’ experience in tight games could be a factor if it stays close late.
For more coverage of the Texas high school state baseball championships, including previews, live scoring, highlights and updates from all 11 UIL state championship games, follow High School On SI – Texas all weekend long.
Calallen vs. Pleasant Grove: Texas Class 4A Division I baseball state championship; live scoring, updates
Live scoring and updates will go here once the game starts.