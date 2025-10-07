Canyon moves on from Todd Winfrey as head football coach
Todd Winfrey is out as the head football coach at Canyon.
He’s been in the role since 2021 and had guided the Eagles to a 4-1 mark this season. No reason for the change was given by the school.
Canyon was idle last week and is set to play at Canyon West Plains this week.
In an email sent by Canyon ISD athletic director John Peterson, it did not say why Winfrey was removed.
“Canyon ISD will not provide further comment at this time as this is an ongoing personnel matter,” he wrote.
In his previous four years at the helm, the Eagles went 8-3; 10-2; 9-3 and 5-5 last year, missing the playoffs. The Eagles made the playoffs the other three seasons.
He replaced Blake Bryant, who retired after the 2020 season. Winfrey was the offensive coordinator for Butler for 18 years and was on the staff for 21 years before being promoted. This is his 25th year with the school.
Offensive Coordinator and Associate Head Coach Matt Lovorn will serve as interim head coach for the remainder of the year.
Lovorn was the previous head coach at Stratford for eight years. He’s been the offensive coordinator at Canyon since 2023. He won the Class 2A Division II state championship in 2021 at Stratford.