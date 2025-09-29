Colton Gilbert, Conner Kindle voted co-Texas Defensive High School Football Player of the Week (9/22/2025)
Congratulations to Sealy’s Colton Gilbert and Bullard’s Conner Kindle for being voted co-Texas Defensive High School Football Player of the Week for Sept. 18-20.
Gilbert had a monster game in a 35-7 win over Bay City with 10 total tackles, three sacks, a forced fumble and a blocked punt. Sealy notched 10 sacks as a team.
Kindle had six total tackles (two for loss), a forced fumble and a fumble recovery in a 41-38 loss to Liberty-Eylau.
We are accepting Texas High School Football Player of the Week nominations. If you would like to nominate an athlete, email bob.lundeberg@gmail.com.
Bob Lundeberg
