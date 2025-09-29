High School

Colton Gilbert, Conner Kindle voted co-Texas Defensive High School Football Player of the Week (9/22/2025)

Gilbert is from Sealy; Kindle hails from Bullard

Bob Lundeberg

Athlete of the week
Athlete of the week / AOTW

Congratulations to Sealy’s Colton Gilbert and Bullard’s Conner Kindle for being voted co-Texas Defensive High School Football Player of the Week for Sept. 18-20. 

Gilbert had a monster game in a 35-7 win over Bay City with 10 total tackles, three sacks, a forced fumble and a blocked punt. Sealy notched 10 sacks as a team. 

Kindle had six total tackles (two for loss), a forced fumble and a fumble recovery in a 41-38 loss to Liberty-Eylau. 

We are accepting Texas High School Football Player of the Week nominations. If you would like to nominate an athlete, email bob.lundeberg@gmail.com.

About Our Athlete of the Week Voting

High School on SI voting polls are meant to be a fun, lighthearted way for fans to show support for their favorite athletes and teams. Our goal is to celebrate all of the players featured, regardless of the vote totals. Sometimes one athlete will receive a very large number of votes — even thousands — and that’s okay! The polls are open to everyone and are simply a way to build excitement and community around high school sports. Unless we specifically announce otherwise, there are no prizes or official awards for winning. The real purpose is to highlight the great performances of every athlete included in the poll.

— 

-- Bob Lundeberg | @sblivesports

Download the SBLive App

To get live updates on your phone — as well as follow your favorite teams and top games — you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone AppDownload Android App

Published
Bob Lundeberg
BOB LUNDEBERG

Bob Lundeberg is a freelance sports writer who has covered high school and college sports in the Pacific Northwest since 2009. He was inspired to write Finish, his first book, after spending four years on the Oregon State baseball beat for the Corvallis Gazette-Times and The Oregonian. He covers high school sports from a national perspective for High School On SI with reports on breaking news, trending topics and national polls.

Home/Texas