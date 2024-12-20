Columbus routs Malakoff to win Texas 3A Division 1 high school football championship (video)
Grayson Rigdon provides four rushing touchdowns in Cardinals' 48-14 victory at AT&T Stadium
ARLINGTON, Texas — Grayson Rigdon rushed for a game-high 119 yards and scored four touchdowns to lead Columbus to a 48-14 rout over Malakoff in the Texas 3A Division 1 state championship game on Thursday night at AT&T Stadium.
Rigdon scored on runs of 3, 2 13 and 2 yards for the Cardinals (15-1).
Quarterback Adam Schobel completed 15-of-21 passes for 261 yards and two touchdowns as well as he scored on a 2-yard run in the second quarter.
Columbus (15-1) held a commanding 34-7 lead at the half.
Jason Ternnyson and Jerrion Hall had rushing touchdowns for Malakoff (15-1).
