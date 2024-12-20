High School

Columbus routs Malakoff to win Texas 3A Division 1 high school football championship (video)

Grayson Rigdon provides four rushing touchdowns in Cardinals' 48-14 victory at AT&T Stadium

Todd Shurtleff

Colmubus coaches and players pose for a team shot following their victory in the Texas 3A Division 1 title game at AT&T Stadium.
Colmubus coaches and players pose for a team shot following their victory in the Texas 3A Division 1 title game at AT&T Stadium. / Photo by Tommy Hays

ARLINGTON, Texas — Grayson Rigdon rushed for a game-high 119 yards and scored four touchdowns to lead Columbus to a 48-14 rout over Malakoff in the Texas 3A Division 1 state championship game on Thursday night at AT&T Stadium.

Rigdon scored on runs of 3, 2 13 and 2 yards for the Cardinals (15-1).

Quarterback Adam Schobel completed 15-of-21 passes for 261 yards and two touchdowns as well as he scored on a 2-yard run in the second quarter.

Columbus (15-1) held a commanding 34-7 lead at the half.

Jason Ternnyson and Jerrion Hall had rushing touchdowns for Malakoff (15-1).

1. Texas 3A Division 1 Championship Game

Grayson Rigdon of Columbus scores on a rushing touchdown during the Texas 3A Division 1 championship game at AT&T Stadium/ / Photo by Tommy Hays

2. Texas 3A Division 1 Championship Game

Quarterback Adam Schobel of Columbus rolls out of the pocket during the Texas 3A Division 1 state championship game at AT&T Stadium. / Photo by Tommy Hays

3. Texas 3A Division 1 Championship Game

Parker Poteete of Malakoff carries during the Texas 3A Division 1 title game at AT&T Stadium. / Photo by Tommy Hays
Todd Shurtleff
