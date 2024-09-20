DeSoto vs. Mesquite: Live score, updates of Texas high school football showdown (9/20/2024)
Nationally ranked DeSoto kicks off district play against Mesquite in Week 4 of the 2024 Texas high school football season.
DeSoto is the No. 11 ranked team in the nation and the No. 5 ranked team in Texas (SBLive/SI).
The game is set for a 7 p.m. kickoff (Central time) and will take place at DeSoto's Eagle Stadium. The game is being streamed live on the NFHS Network (subscription required).
PREGAME (LIVE): DESOTO VS. MESQUITE
ABOUT DESOTO (2-1)
DeSoto rebounded from its first loss in two years — a Week 2 loss to now-nationally ranked North Crowley — with a big win in Corpus Christi.
KEY PLAYERS: QB Kelden Ryan (Virginia Tech commit), RB Deondrae Riden (4-star), WR Ethan Feaster (4-star), EDGE Keylan Abrams (6-0, 195, TCU commit).
ABOUT MESQUITE (1-2)
Opened the season with a 23-21 loss to Arlington, then rebounded with a 50-27-point win at North Mesquite.
