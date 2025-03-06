Duke Commit Shelton Henderson Leads Bellaire Academy to First-Ever Championship Appearance
The Class of 2025 five-star Duke commit recently made history in high school basketball. Shelton Henderson of Bellaire Academy, Texas, just stamped his school's first-ever championship appearance, and he did it in dominant fashion.
Going up against the number four ranked team in Texas, Brennan High School, Henderson established himself as a man amongst boys. He had 26 points, 20 rebounds, and 4 assists, turning heads all game with his athleticism and relentlessness on the glass.
The 6'6 small forward had offers from most of the top basketball schools in the nation like Houston, LSU, and Texas, and is the number 33 ranked player in ESPN's top 100. Henderson contributed 26 of his team's 65 points as they took down the Bears 65-57. This performance from Brennan was their lowest scoring mark of the season, as Henderson and his squad held it down on the defensive end.
Bellaire will take on Duncanville, one of the most decorated high school basketball teams in the country. They are five-time state champions and have four-star TCU commit Kayden Edwards looking to bring home their sixth.
Henderson and company will have their hands full in the championship game, but if we have learned one thing, that kid is going to ball out.