High School

Duncanville (Texas) names Neiman Ford as new head boys basketball coach

Ford previously led the Duncanville Pantherettes for the past two seasons, finishing with a 64-11 record. Ford led the Lady Panthers to the 2024 UIL Class 6A state title.

Ross Van De Griek

Dec 8, 2022; Scottsdale, AZ, USA; Duncanville High School Panthers head coach Neiman Ford against the Cardinal Hayes Cardinals during the HoopHall West basketball tournament at Chaparral High School. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
Dec 8, 2022; Scottsdale, AZ, USA; Duncanville High School Panthers head coach Neiman Ford against the Cardinal Hayes Cardinals during the HoopHall West basketball tournament at Chaparral High School. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

On Friday, Duncanville (Texas) named Neiman Ford as their new head boys basketball coach, the school announced in a social media post

Posted by Duncanville ISD Athletics on Friday, March 28, 2025

Ford replaces David Peavy who left earlier this week to take the Southeastern Prep (Florida) boys basketball coaching job, after Peavy led the Panthers' boys basketball program to the 2025 UIL Class 6A state title earlier this month.

Former Duncanville basketball coach David Peavy is reportedly headed to Southeastern Prep (Florida)

Ford was previously the girls' basketball head coach at Duncanville High School where he coached the last two seasons finishing with a 64-11 record and won the Class 6A state title back in 2024. Ford was previously an assistant under Peavy's coaching staff where they won state championship in boys basketball back in 2023, one year after their title in 2022 was later stripped from Peavy for playing an ineligible player.

The Panthers' boys basketball finished the 2024-2025 season with a 27-7 record and reached the UIL Class 6A Championship game and defeated Bellaire (Texas) 54-52 in the Alamodome.

More From High School On SI 

feed

Download the SBLive App

To get live updates on your phone - as well as follow your favorite teams and top games - you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App| Download Android App

Published
Ross Van De Griek
ROSS VAN DE GRIEK

Ross Van De Griek has been a high school sports writer covering the state of Florida since 2021. Ross also has been scouting high school basketball and Grassroots Basketball across the Southeast Region since 2022. Ross has been covering basketball and recruiting for High School on SI since August 2024. He has collaborated with Next Up Sports, Prep Hoops, and On The Radar Hoops throughout his scouting career. You can follow him on X @rossvdg14 or reach him via email rossvdg14@gmail.com for story ideas.

Home/Texas