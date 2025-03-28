Duncanville (Texas) names Neiman Ford as new head boys basketball coach
On Friday, Duncanville (Texas) named Neiman Ford as their new head boys basketball coach, the school announced in a social media post
Ford replaces David Peavy who left earlier this week to take the Southeastern Prep (Florida) boys basketball coaching job, after Peavy led the Panthers' boys basketball program to the 2025 UIL Class 6A state title earlier this month.
Former Duncanville basketball coach David Peavy is reportedly headed to Southeastern Prep (Florida)
Ford was previously the girls' basketball head coach at Duncanville High School where he coached the last two seasons finishing with a 64-11 record and won the Class 6A state title back in 2024. Ford was previously an assistant under Peavy's coaching staff where they won state championship in boys basketball back in 2023, one year after their title in 2022 was later stripped from Peavy for playing an ineligible player.
The Panthers' boys basketball finished the 2024-2025 season with a 27-7 record and reached the UIL Class 6A Championship game and defeated Bellaire (Texas) 54-52 in the Alamodome.
