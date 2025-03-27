Former Duncanville basketball coach David Peavy is reportedly headed to Southeastern Prep (Florida)

High School

David Peavy, who recently departed his position as boys basketball coach at Duncanville (Texas), is reportedly set to be named the new head coach at Southeastern Prep in Florida.
The destination is now clear for former Duncanville head boys basketball coach David Peavy.

According to a report via a post on X by HoopDFW.com's Charles Campbell, Peavy will be accepting the same position of head coach at Southeastern Prep in Orlando, Florida.

The Panthers went 27-7 during the 2024-2025 season, with Duncanville ultimately winning the Class 6A, Division 1 state championship in a 54-52 victory over Bellaire.

Peavy heads to a Southeastern Prep Academy program that went 14-11 last season and faced Florida powers like Montverde Academy, DME Academy and The Rock national team.

Below is Peavy's bio on Duncanville's athletics website:

"Coach David Peavy joined the Duncanville ISD family in April 2018, coming from Dekaney High School in Spring ISD (Houston).  He brings more than 25 years of successful coaching experience at the high school and collegiate levels. Coach Peavy has been named Coach of the Year four times and was twice named to the Texas Association of Basketball Coaches All-State Committee.

He earned his Bachelor of Science in Kinesiology and his Master of Education in Teaching from the University of the Incarnate Word in San Antonio. He believes in developing leaders and promoting discipline on and off the court. He is committed to building a championship team of character, class and one that gives total effort. Coach Peavy has led the Panther to the State Championship game in 2019, 2020, and 2021 and has won two Championship titles."

Peavy led the Panthers for seven seasons, but did have one campaign in which the successful head coach had to sit out. In the 2021-2022 season, Peavy led the program to a 35-1 mark, winning the UIL Class 6A state championship.

An ineligible player, Anthony Black (current Orlando Magic player), costed Duncanville a state championship and Peavy was suspended for the entire 2022-2023 season.

After serving his one season suspension, Peavy return to lead Duncanville to a 19-10 record in 2023-2024.

Duncanville (Texas) stripped of UIL 6A state basketball championship, coach David Peavy suspended

Per a GM Sports Media report, it's not only Peavy that's leaving Duncanville. 2027 4-star point guard Beckham Black would also be heading to Florida as well. Black has offers from schools like Georgetown, Mississippi State, SMU, TCU and University of Southern California.

